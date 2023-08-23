Bohol Medical Society holds grand induction today

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Bohol Medical Society (BMS) will host its first grand induction ceremony at the grand pavilion of Panda Tea Garden Suites on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 The set of outgoing officers, led by Dr. Jeia N. Pondoc (who is also the current City Health Officer of Tagbilaran City), will hand over the leadership torch to the incoming officers, led by Dr. Carlo C. Gurrea, at the society’s annual turnover and induction program. Around 20 more new doctors will also be given membership during this affair. Dr. Marivic Domingo-Nazareno will be celebrated as she is awarded the Most Outstanding Physician in Bohol in the recent PMA awarding event in Manila. Speaking of grand, the Philippine Medical Association’s (PMA) president, Dr. Maria Minerva P. Calimag of Manila, and its governor for Central Visayas, Dr. Jocelyn Joyce G. Maningo from Negros Oriental, will grace the occasion. The keynote address by Mayor Jane Censoria C. Yap, the gracious leader of Tagbilaran City, is also noteworthy. The society’s endeavors have recently enjoyed great support from the youthful mayor as well.

This event is very special as the outgoing officers and organizing committee went all out to host, by far, their biggest annual event with a contemporary barrio fiesta theme. All doctor members, sponsors, exhibitors, and guests are anticipated to strut into the grand pavilion of Panda Tea Garden Suitesin their modern Filipiniana attire, parade on the “golden carpet” and pose at the photo wallthen be ushered to their assigned seats.

Dr. Maria April L. Froilan, the outgoing secretary, heads the event’s organizing committee along with her fellow officers and the secretariat. She remarked, “We are very happy and excited that a lot of Tagbilaran’s biggest companies and leading pharmaceutical companies in the country helped us to make this gathering happen. This is the first time that fellow doctors RSVP’d to attend such an event.” Dr. Pondoc also added, “Despite the short notice, IBEX Bohol, the province’s leading call center, responded to our request to sponsor our induction with very generous support, followed by GSK Pharmaceuticals, ZuelligPharma, BQ Mall, and a lot more companies that believe in us, your humble Boholano doctors.”

BMS would also like to thank these sponsors: Nurturemed, Tamiga, EuroAsia, Sannovex, BE Residences, Goodfellow Pharma, Cathay Drug Company, Unilab, Otsuka, Touch of April Clinic Surgicenter, Skin Consultant Clinic, Panda Tea Garden Suites, Terramedic, Gesmed Pharma, Natrapharm and the City of Tagbilaran.