Filing of COCs for barangay, SK elections starts next week

Candidates for the coming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will file their certificates of candidacies next Monday, Aug. 28 at their respective offices of the Commission on Election (COMELEC)

The filing which will run just for six days will end on Sept. 2, 2023.

On the same day of Aug 28 is the imposition of the Gun Ban as well as the prohibition on use of security personnel or bodyguards and raising of funds through lotteries, cockfights or any other activity.

The COMELEC set Sept 15 as the last day to file requests or petitions for transfer , correction of names as well as address of voting precincts .

The campaign period for barangay and SK election will run for nine days , from October 19 to 28.

The election day is set on October 30, 2023. Voting precincts will open at 7 in the mahjong and closes at 3:00pm.

ALMOST 1M VOTERS

The election will have almost 1 million voters who are expected to troop to the 1,074 voting precincts in the entire province.

As of June 19, there are 981,776 voters distributed in Bohol’s three congressional districts.

The 3rd district holds the biggest number of voters with a total of 330,991 electorates from 19 towns..

The 2nd district voters total to 325,672 while the 1st district have 325,113 registered voters.

The top 5 with the most number of voters, aside from Tagbilaran are Ubay, 52,304; Talibon, 44,655; Carmen, 36,146; Inabanga 33,286 and Dauis 32,450 voters.