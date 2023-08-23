Filing of COCs for barangay, SK elections starts next week

Topic |  
August 23, 2023
August 23, 2023

Filing of COCs for barangay, SK elections starts next week

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Candidates for the coming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will file their certificates of candidacies next Monday, Aug. 28 at their respective offices of the Commission on Election (COMELEC)

The filing which will run just for six days will end on Sept. 2, 2023.

On the same day of Aug 28 is the imposition of the Gun Ban as well as the prohibition on use of security personnel or bodyguards and raising of funds through lotteries, cockfights or any other activity.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The COMELEC set Sept 15 as the last day to file requests or petitions for transfer , correction of names as well as address of voting precincts .

The campaign period for barangay and SK election will run for nine days , from October 19 to 28.

The election day is set on October 30, 2023. Voting precincts will open at 7 in the mahjong and closes at 3:00pm.

ALMOST 1M  VOTERS

The election will have almost 1 million voters who are expected to troop to the 1,074 voting precincts in the entire province.

As of June 19, there are 981,776 voters distributed in Bohol’s three congressional districts.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The 3rd district holds the biggest number of voters with a total of 330,991 electorates from 19 towns..

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The 2nd district voters total to 325,672  while the 1st district have 325,113 registered voters.

The top 5 with the most  number of voters, aside from Tagbilaran are Ubay, 52,304; Talibon, 44,655; Carmen, 36,146; Inabanga  33,286 and Dauis 32,450 voters.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

NWRB head out; office reshuffled amid Bugwag Spring controversy

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Amid the raging controversy between LGUs Balilihan…

Bohol Medical Society holds grand induction today

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Bohol Medical Society (BMS) will…

Nissan relaunches in Bohol; top honchos arrive

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Nissan top honchos led by Nissan-Philippines President Juan…

Boholana passes board for interior designers

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A Boholana passed the licensure examination for…

Probe on Chocolate Hills ‘destruction’ ordered

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Gov. Aris Aumentado ordered the investigation of…

Charges filed vs ASF violators in Bohol

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh)…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply