Classes resume for 250,000 students in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Some 250,000 elementary and high school students all over the province will troop back to their respective schools on Tuesday for the opening of schoolyear 2023 – 2024.

According to Maulette Yap, division planning officer of the Department of Education (Dep-Ed), the last count of enrollees reached 250,983 while more are expected to come during the first two weeks of classes.

The Bohol division have 229,977 enrollees with 21,006 in the city division.

Breakdown of the number of enrollees showed 116,693 students in the elementary level, 49,980 in Junior High School and 26,344 in Senior High School.

As of last Wednesday, Dep-Ed Tagbilaran reported some 21,006 are enrolled in private and government schools, comprising 11,903 in pulci schools, 8,609 in private schools and 494 from the Active Learning Center (ALS).

Figures in Tagbilaran City public schools’ enrolment showed 7,681 students (Kinder to Grade 6); 1,960 for Grade 7-10; 2,262 Grade 11 and 12;

For private schools, there are 3,319 for Kinder to Grade 6; 2,577 from Grade 7-10; and 2,713 for Grade 11 and 12.