Guindulman Vice Mayor Piezas dies, 79

21 hours ago
21 hours ago

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Guindulman Vice Mayor Ma. Fe Piezas died last Tuesday at the age of 79.

She served as mayor for nine years and six years as vice mayor until his demise.

Physician by profession, VM Piezas was given the tribute as one of those who worked hard for the progress of Guindulman, said Mayor Ben Balo who expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

An fb post quoted the late Piezas as the most outstanding public servant in the history of Guindulman politics.

She had a good life in the USA as a medical practitioner but out of her love in her native land she came back after her retirement and served as mayor and then vice mayor in her hometown. She delivered numerous achievements and accomplishments while upholding her unblemished record as an excellent public servant.

In more fb posts, provincial officials, Guindulman LGU personnel, immediate relatives and friends manifested
endearment and gratitude for the late vice mayor.

