Bohol to feature Anda, Panglao, Loboc, Carmen at Travel Mart

Topic |  
August 30, 2023
August 30, 2023

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUINDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) through the Bohol Provincial Tourism Office (BPTO) is leading the province’s delegation to the 34th Philippine Travel Mart (PTM).

Bohol, among the chosen featured destinations, will exhibit the Municipalities of Anda, Panglao, Loboc, and Carmen along with LV Travel and Tours and Rio Verde Floating Resto.

Special product participants include the Municipality of Antequera, Aproniana Gift Shop, CocoBerry, Tan Inong’s Asin Tibook, JZAKI Rice Wine, and Tubigon Loomweavers Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

Bohol will also feature a UNESCO Global Geopark Program on September 3, 2023, from 1:25-1:55 PM at the SMX Convention Center in the Mall of Asia.

The biggest and longest-running annual travel fair will be participated by nearly 300 exhibitors from all 17 regions of the country, bringing together hotels, resorts, travel agencies, tour operators, and tourism offices offering vacation package discounts and deals for travel patrons.

Organized by the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) and supported by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Tourism Promotions Board, the travel one-stop shop is happening on September 1 to 3, 2023, at the SMX Convention Center at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City. 

The PGBh under the leadership of Governor Aris Aumentado together with the Sangguniang Panlalawigan headed by Vice Governor Victor Balite prioritizes sustainable tourism in its strategic governance roadmap. (PIMO/LMS)

