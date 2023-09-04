Bohol Light urges 4Ps beneficiaries to avail of discount

Topic |  
September 4, 2023
September 4, 2023

Bohol Light urges 4Ps beneficiaries to avail of discount

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol Light Company Inc. (BLCI) is encouraging more beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and other qualified marginalized households to apply for the lifeline rate program in order to get discounts on their electricity bills.

 “Only 4Ps beneficiaries and qualified lifeline end-users who will register at the BLCI office will continue to receive a deduction in their electricity bills beginning this month, September 2023,” said Engr. Paul Almedilla, General Manager of BLCI.

 Bohol Light is concerned that despite their massive information dissemination campaigns, applications from 4Ps beneficiaries is very low.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

 Almedilla said that all 4Ps beneficiaries need to apply and register at the Bohol Light office by bringing a copy of their recent electricity bill, their 4Ps identification card or any government-issued ID, and a duly accomplished Lifeline Rate Application Form which is available at their office.

 Other marginalized Bohol Light consumers who are not 4Ps beneficiaries but belong to a low-income household can also apply by submitting a copy of their latest electricity bill, a valid government-issued ID, a duly accomplished Lifeline Rate Application Form and a certification from the local Social Welfare and Development Office showing their family income at the time of application.

 The rate discount to be given by Bohol Light varies depending on the monthly consumption of the consumer. Qualified customers who have a monthly consumption of 0 kWh to 20 kWh could avail of a 100% discount; those with a monthly consumption of 21 kWh to 35 kWh will be given a 50% discount; 36 kWh to 55 kWh, 40% discount; 56 kWh to 65 kWh, 30% discount; and 66 kWh to 75 kWh, 20% discount.

“Unless the qualified consumers register, they cannot automatically avail of the discount. This is why we are calling on our 4Ps beneficiaries and other qualified lifeline users to take advantage of this program and apply at our office so that they can benefit from the discount,” Almedilla said.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Balilihan-Sevilla water row ‘closed,’ says SP

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Bohol approved…

DENR: ‘User’s fee’ to be imposed at Bilar man-made forest

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. It will not be long before the…

2 barangay captains unopposed; 3 bets clash in 6 Tagbilaran villages

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Two barangay captains are running unopposed in…

VP Dutere to visit Bohol on Tuesday

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte…

Mayor Chatto faces perjury raps

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Perjury and Falsification of Public Documents violations…

Bohol to feature Anda, Panglao, Loboc, Carmen at Travel Mart

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUINDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh)…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply