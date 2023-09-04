Bohol Light urges 4Ps beneficiaries to avail of discount

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol Light Company Inc. (BLCI) is encouraging more beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and other qualified marginalized households to apply for the lifeline rate program in order to get discounts on their electricity bills.

“Only 4Ps beneficiaries and qualified lifeline end-users who will register at the BLCI office will continue to receive a deduction in their electricity bills beginning this month, September 2023,” said Engr. Paul Almedilla, General Manager of BLCI.

Bohol Light is concerned that despite their massive information dissemination campaigns, applications from 4Ps beneficiaries is very low.

Almedilla said that all 4Ps beneficiaries need to apply and register at the Bohol Light office by bringing a copy of their recent electricity bill, their 4Ps identification card or any government-issued ID, and a duly accomplished Lifeline Rate Application Form which is available at their office.

Other marginalized Bohol Light consumers who are not 4Ps beneficiaries but belong to a low-income household can also apply by submitting a copy of their latest electricity bill, a valid government-issued ID, a duly accomplished Lifeline Rate Application Form and a certification from the local Social Welfare and Development Office showing their family income at the time of application.

The rate discount to be given by Bohol Light varies depending on the monthly consumption of the consumer. Qualified customers who have a monthly consumption of 0 kWh to 20 kWh could avail of a 100% discount; those with a monthly consumption of 21 kWh to 35 kWh will be given a 50% discount; 36 kWh to 55 kWh, 40% discount; 56 kWh to 65 kWh, 30% discount; and 66 kWh to 75 kWh, 20% discount.

“Unless the qualified consumers register, they cannot automatically avail of the discount. This is why we are calling on our 4Ps beneficiaries and other qualified lifeline users to take advantage of this program and apply at our office so that they can benefit from the discount,” Almedilla said.