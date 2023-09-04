VP Dutere to visit Bohol on Tuesday

Topic |  
September 4, 2023
September 4, 2023

VP Dutere to visit Bohol on Tuesday

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte is set to arrive in the province on Tuesday.

City Mayor Jane Yap was definite on VP Sara’s visit as she revealed during an interview with DYRD Balita.

With preparations set, the lady mayor said, the Vice President and Education Secretary will be here on Tuesday as guest of honor during the opening and celebration of National Teachers Month.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

 As part of the itinerary, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte will also take part in the scheduled tree planting activity at barangay Taloto, this city. 

 Meanwhile, for her part, DepEd-Bohol Provincial Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Evangel Luminarias also bared that it is also expected that VP Duterte will be at the kick-off ceremony of the National Teachers Month set at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Balilihan-Sevilla water row ‘closed,’ says SP

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Bohol approved…

DENR: ‘User’s fee’ to be imposed at Bilar man-made forest

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. It will not be long before the…

2 barangay captains unopposed; 3 bets clash in 6 Tagbilaran villages

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Two barangay captains are running unopposed in…

Bohol Light urges 4Ps beneficiaries to avail of discount

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol Light Company Inc. (BLCI) is encouraging…

Mayor Chatto faces perjury raps

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Perjury and Falsification of Public Documents violations…

Bohol to feature Anda, Panglao, Loboc, Carmen at Travel Mart

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUINDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh)…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply