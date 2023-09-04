VP Dutere to visit Bohol on Tuesday

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte is set to arrive in the province on Tuesday.

City Mayor Jane Yap was definite on VP Sara’s visit as she revealed during an interview with DYRD Balita.

With preparations set, the lady mayor said, the Vice President and Education Secretary will be here on Tuesday as guest of honor during the opening and celebration of National Teachers Month.

As part of the itinerary, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte will also take part in the scheduled tree planting activity at barangay Taloto, this city.

Meanwhile, for her part, DepEd-Bohol Provincial Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Evangel Luminarias also bared that it is also expected that VP Duterte will be at the kick-off ceremony of the National Teachers Month set at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium.