Capitol open for rebels’ Surrender; 6 die in Bilar clash

“We are open for your return to the folds of the law.”

This was the categorical statement issued by Gov. Aris Aumentado the day after six alleged members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in a series of gun battles with military forces in Barangay Campagao, Bilar town on Thursday.

Gov. Aumentado’s appeal was addressed to the handful remaining armed men who continue to claim affiliation with the New People’s Army (NPA).

The governor personally visited the remains of Jingler Compoc, son of Domingo Compoc, alias Kumander Cobra. Jingler was one of the six slain rebels, while the latter is a high profile commander of the NPA here in the Visayas

However, until press time, there was no official statement from the NPA claiming responsibility for the recent encounter with government troops.

THE ENCOUNTER

Two units of the Philippine Army’s Joint “Task Force Spear” from the 47th Infantry Battalion (IB) and the 21st Special Forces Riverine Company (SFRC) were conducting patrol operations at Sitio Ilaud in Barangay Campagao following reports from local residents on the presence of communist insurgents who are forcibly asking them for food, supplies and even extorting money when they were engaged in firefights by groups of armed rebels.

Lt. Col. Israel Galorio, Armed Forces-Visayas Command information officer, said the encounters, which lasted for more than three hours, began at around 7:35 a.m. resulting in the death of six alleged NPA fighters.

The joint task force troops identified the slain rebels as Jingler Compoc alias Keth from Bilar, Bohol; Ruben Nabas alias Bogs from Batuan, Bohol; Nelson Lumantas alias Brando from San Miguel, Bohol; Rogelio Jorillo alias Tacoy from Minglanilla, Cebu; Zusimo Estaniola alias Emoy from Catigbian, Bohol; and a certain Okloy.

Compoc was allegedly the vice squad leader of the remnants of the dismantled Bohol Front Committee.

The rebels are allegedly members of the NPA’s Bohol Party Committee, Komiteng Rehiyon- Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor (BPC KR-NCBS), under the command of Compoc.

According to Lt. Col. Galorio, Compoc originated from Negros Oriental and was sent here in the province of Bohol in an effort to recover former NPA strongholds.

The government troops recovered 7 high-powered firearms, a hand grenade, a fragmentation grenade, 2 rifle grenades, several rounds of ammunition and magazines, and “subversive” documents.

As of press time, the bodies of Compoc and Nabas have been claimed by their families while the four others are still at a funeral parlor.

Compoc was identified by his grandmother while Nabas by the barangay captain of Rizal in Batuan town.

The two units involved in the encounter are part of Task Force Bohol under the 302nd Infantry Brigade of Joint Task Force Spear.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Magno Mapalad III, commanding officer of the 47th IB urged “the remnants of the NPA to return to the folds of the law to avoid experiencing the same fate as their comrades suffered in previous encounters.”

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) sent personnel to the encounter area while the Bilar Municipal Police Station and other police units in the town such as the Provincial Mobile Force Company and 702nd Regional Mobile Force Company mounted checkpoints during the encounter.