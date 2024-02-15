169 couples tie the knot in free Valentine’s Day wedding in Tagbilaran

Love is in the air in Tagbilaran City as 169 couples take their solemn marriage vows at a mass wedding sponsored by the Tagbilaran City government.

“Kasalan sa Tagbilaran” has been held annually by the city government as part of celebrating Valentine’s Day.

This year’s mass wedding ceremonies will be held in two days due to the number of couples who have registered for the civil nuptials being solemnized by City Mayor Jane Yap at the Saulog Gymnasium at the City Hall compound.

Many of the couples have been living together but could not afford the costs of tying the knot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Yap said the free mass wedding is a way of helping unwed couples to make their cohabitation legal.

Aside from giving a free wedding banquet, the city government also shouldered expenses for the wedding ring, cake, the bridal gown, wine and gifts for the newlyweds. (KB, RT)