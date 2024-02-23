Lady lawyer killed in Bilar clash

A lawyer was among the five casualties who are alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) who clashed with government troops early Friday morning in Barangay Campagao, Bilar town.

Bohol Provincial Police Director Col. Lorenzo Batuan confirmed to media the identity of the slain lady lawyer as Hannah Jay Cesista alias “Maya”.

Cesista, who passed the November 2022 Bar examinations, was with the group of alleged NPA commander Compoc when joint forces of the Philippine Army and the PNP were conducting operations, primarily to serve warrants of arrest against Compoc, in Barangay Campagao.

But as the advance police team approached the house were Compoc was reportedly residing, the rebels’ group opened fire at them, killing one of the policemen, and wounding another. (Kit Bagaipo)