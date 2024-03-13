Causeway traffic jam renews calls for solution

Commuters and motorists are once again venting their dismay on the “bumper-to-bumper traffic” on both city-bound and Dauis-Panglao bound lanes of the causeway mostly occurring between 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and again at around 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM during weekday commuting hours.

Workers “late for work” and students “late for school” are airing complaints on social media, saying: “pirti trapika, unsa may gi buhat sa mga namunuan diha sa Tagbilaran ug Dauis, way alibyo. Kada adlaw maoy sagubangon sa mga motorist!”

Some netizens are calling the attention of Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap and Dauis Mayor Roman Bullen to address the situation, “Unsa man aksyon ninyo ani. Kada buntag nalang trapik.”

Others blasted inconsiderate motorists who are irresponsibly parking their vehicles along the entry and exit of the Causeway Fish Port.

Many of those who have taken to social media describes the traffic situation as “crawling at an unbearable pace” while also blaming private vehicles parked at the side of the bridge.

Netizens likewise observed that enforcers of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) are not doing their job, seemingly tolerating vehicles that are haphazardly parked in both lanes of the causeway.

At times, some complaining motorists observed, only one traffic enforcer has been assigned to man traffic at the causeway area. (Kit Bagaipo)