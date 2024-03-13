Causeway traffic jam renews calls for solution

Topic |  
March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024

Causeway traffic jam renews calls for solution

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Commuters and motorists are once again venting their dismay on the “bumper-to-bumper traffic” on both city-bound and Dauis-Panglao bound lanes of the causeway mostly occurring between 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and again at around 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM during weekday commuting hours.

Workers “late for work” and students “late for school” are airing complaints on social media, saying: “pirti trapika, unsa may gi buhat sa mga namunuan diha sa Tagbilaran ug Dauis, way alibyo. Kada adlaw maoy sagubangon sa mga motorist!”

Some netizens are calling the attention of Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap and Dauis Mayor Roman Bullen to address the situation, “Unsa man aksyon ninyo ani. Kada buntag nalang trapik.”

Others blasted inconsiderate motorists who are irresponsibly parking their vehicles along the entry and exit of the Causeway Fish Port.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Many of those who have taken to social media describes the traffic situation as “crawling at an unbearable pace” while also blaming private vehicles parked at the side of the bridge.

Netizens likewise observed that enforcers of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) are not doing their job, seemingly tolerating vehicles that are haphazardly parked in both lanes of the causeway.

At times, some complaining motorists observed, only one traffic enforcer has been assigned to man traffic at the causeway area. (Kit Bagaipo)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Chocolate Hills resort temporarily shuts down ops

After causing a public uproar, the resort that has built its facilities at the Chocolate Hills has shut down operations…

Russian national, 3 others nabbed in Loon drug buy-bust

More than P80,000 worth of shabu were seized from three drug peddlers, one of whom is a Russian national, during…

Bohol PNP: No ‘recycling’ from storeroom of seized drugs

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. In compliance with a directive issued by…

BISU to cut down 30 trees along CPG Ave.; petition vs. project gains momentum

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A row of some thirty big trees,…

DOLE-Central Visayas beefs up livelihood aid to eliminate child labor

CEBU CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has intensified efforts to eliminate child labor in Central Visayas by…

Brothers from Talibon caught with P68 million shabu

Two brothers from Talibon were arrested by combined operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 and the Philippine…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply