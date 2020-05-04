Move on gracefully











Things will never be the same again.

After this pandemic, if ever it will end soon, our lives would have been changed, forcing us to adjust and adapt to new realities and priorities.

For one, the weeks of quarantine have compelled us to limit our activities and interaction with each other. Being social animals, this isolation increases the pressure and stress on usgregarious beings, which led to the development of psychological and physical disorders on some.

But no one is spared. It is not an exaggeration to say that we are having the psychological fight of our lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, our lives should not stop. As we gear up for the re-opening of the province, the country, and the whole world, we need to prepare for the “new normal”. Indeed, this will be a long-haul process.

And so, what can we do? Manage as gracefully as we can. A psychological struggle like this requires acceptance that it will be difficult. The best that we can do is take care of our mental and physical health.

To move on, try these suggestions: