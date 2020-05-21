









Not positive for Covid-19, but positive in terms of outlook. That is what we really need nowadays, especially if our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ is strong.

The Governor has announced that one of the two OFWs who were tested was indeed positive. That is our second positive case, next to the Chinese woman who was already healed and has gone back to her country. We are afraid. That is understandable. But we must still maintain a positive attitude and continue to be hopeful because that is our strongest and safest path towards immunity.

International experts have revealed that according to their scientific studies there are actually more people who were infected by this virus than was earlier believed. But still, less and less people have died. Meaning, we are beginning to develop immunity. In scientific language, they call it herd immunity. Under this theory, if 70 to 80 percent of the population become infected and they remain alive, the herd or collective has developed an immunity against the virus, including those who are supposed to be vulnerable.

This is real good news because this kind of immunity comes from a stronger immune system and not from vaccines. Vaccines are also dangerous. It is slowly widely believed that the increasing incidence of autism among children is due to vaccination. In fact, our negative memories about the dengue vaccines are still fresh in our minds.

ADVERTISEMENT

How then shall we help develop collective immunity? Simple: continue to wear face masks diligently, observe safe distancing, frequent hand washing, general hygiene and cleanliness. Inhaling fresh air, moderate exposure to sunlight and physical exercise willsurely help, too.

A week or two ago former Presidential Candidate NicanorPerlas, a scientist-farmer and sociologist by profession, indorsed a seven-point suggestion to President Duterte. He called it, PQI or Precision Quarantine and Immunity Approach. The 7 principles include the following: