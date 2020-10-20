How to erode public confidence

THE THING THAT EASILY ERODES public trust and confidence in government is when people notice a glaring double standard justice system. 

The point in question was the breaking of the health protocol of Panglao Mayor Nila Montero who without BIATF authorization boarded (with 16 others) a privately-owned yacht to Cebu without acceptance from her point of destination. Upon arrival here and without the benefit of quarantine, the mayor conferred with  Gov. Art  Yap and some public officials and resort owners – some of who had to quarantine themselves for safety.

The non-clearance of her trip to Cebu was aired in the media through a radio interview with Dr. Anthony Damalerio, chief of the Prov’l Disaster Risk Management Office who is a member of the Bohol IATF. 

The fact that later Mayor Montero -after a PCR swab testing- was posted negative does not substitute for the fact of the health protocol violation. That simple, Watson.

True- Gov Yap ordered the investigation to be conducted by Bohol PNP Prov’l Director Josilito Clarito  as head of the BIATF security cluster, who, in turn,  asked the BIATF to convene so as to harmonize the provisions of the National and Regional IATF on their guidelines on health protocol. 

But- the  public is slowly sensing there is some undue “dribbling of the case” before shooting the basketball, so to speak. Why, Senores?

The public expects Gov, Yap as chair of the Bohol IATF to rule objectively on this case.  This will be one true test of the political will of the governor. If the lady mayor gets freed from this glaring offense on health protocol, the provincial leadership cannot expect the Boholanos to respect the protocols prescribed under the law.

Boholanos are anxiously waiting for almost a month already the final decision of Gov. Yap who ordered the investigation.

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com or bohol-rd@mozcom.com

