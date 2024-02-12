Is Tagbilaran losing out to Panglao by default?

YEARS AGO, it was the same sad tale we hear today from Metro Manila and other citified folks coming to Tagbilaran City.

While New York City, the Apple, is dubbed as “the city that never sleeps”, Tagbilaran seemed like the exact opposite. At the strike of 9 pm, the city is veritable Ghost Town- hardly any place to hang one’s stress over good music and wine. By golly, after 9 pm it is only in Metro Centre and Bohol Tropics Resort that one can reasonably get a fine dining cuisine of sorts.

One thing, Bohol is not wanting in talents via acoustic or electric music instruments- with every other man, woman and child gifted with voices that can stand before a live audience’s scrutiny. But simply, where are the outlets?

Years ago, by way of example, here was one simple bar of sort atop a converted house facing the Tagbilaran Bay but which closed because of a strange business philosophy: the pianist (and he was a good one) would only come if there are enough customers in the bar already. A case of the debate between the chicken and the egg- as to who came first. We have to be more committed than that.

Also, there are always visiting Twinkletoes and even locals who can gyrate to modern, rock or ballroom music- but where do they go and be sure at all days in the week- there is always music to dance to? And the good restaurants here close shop early when it is standard for most people dining out to cap the night with a long chit-chat with buddies and relatives, mostly over beer, wine and foodies. But where are these places? When the last orders are mandated at 8:30 pm already?

Pardon the conclusion, but the city has lost all that in favor of Panglao. It is time the creative energy and dynamism of Lady Mayor Jane C. Yap along with her think tanks to brainstorm how to get some chunk of that Tourism revenue from Panglao. It is also partly to decongest Panglao and prove to all and sundry that Tagbilaran is still the capital city of Bohol.

Tagbilaran City appears to be losing its grip as the premier place and while it will never lose its cityhood nickname, the vortex of activity and business velocity is in Panglao, let’s face it. Every night, the kinetic energy and bustling inertia in action in Panglao is five times bigger than that of the city. That is a disproportionate ratio. It must lure back some of those 1 million tourists a year- normally hugging Panglao exclusively to liven up the city.

And bees are drawn to sweet nectar -never to vinegar, if one gets the drift.

It is not enough that the city has attracted many investors as shown by the mushrooming establishments around. That is not enough-everyone needs their R and R and why surrender all that part of the disposable income of the visitors solely to the almighty Panglao? And right now, no one can fault anyone whose idea of an “exciting night out” is hardly in the city- but always a Panglao sojourn simply because they have no choice.

Don’t get us wrong- we have nothing against Panglao. We have nothing against the transfer of the tiny city airport to a more spacious international airport in Panglao and do not question the wisdom of resorts and restaurants to situate themselves within walking or leisurely driving distance from the airport of entry.

But aside from that – knowing that Panglao is a just a short 25 minutes’ drive from the city, it makes it a more compelling idea to be able to lure those tired bodies in Panglao (after swimming, diving and sunbathing for days) to a day or half day city tour. Not just a city tour because it is done in the city but because it represents the best what the city can offer.

We do not pretend to know what the alluring city tour should look like- we just know it is the call of the day. City readers, write or talk to your mayor and give her ideas and preferences. Many heads are better than one- that we know. And one more thing of curious nature.,

Why is it that after half a century (50 years) Bohol only has one city to its name- Tagbilaran?

Negros Oriental ((not even counting Occidental) has six cities, namely, Bayawan, Canlaon, Bais, Guihulngan, Himamaylan and Dumaguete as its capital. Cebu has nine: Lapulapu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, Carcar, Toledo, Bogo, Danao and Cebu City, the sparkling capital. Why?

It is a puzzlement, as the King of Siam used to complain. Is it an indication that there is less progress in the province? Or is simply due to the geographic size, number of population and revenues generated by a particular town candidate for cityhood? Someone, do tell the world why this is so?

But to our understanding, cityhood means increased business and property taxes- but are they not precisely what enables the government to do more infrastructure and socio-economic activities? And improve the environs and ancillaries to business and livelihood? Cityhood could mean wages will go up – but are they not precisely what businesses look for- a market that is more capable to buy their goods and services because they have higher incomes? And as the saying- what goes around, comes around?

The point has to be well taken. No one ever begrudges the giant steps Panglao has taken towards economic prosperity because of its proximity to the tourists.

All we are probably saying is in that sheer abundance, there is need for Tagbilaran and other forthcoming Bohol cities to be able to partake of that big pie – and spread the largesse of a booming industry to more people and in bigger amounts.

Really, it’s just about spreading the goods, Watson. Greater good for a greater number.

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com