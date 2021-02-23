Dan Lim’s gambit











Dan Neri Lim (DNL)was part of the anti-dictatorship forces of Dekada 80 against the fascist regime of Marcos. The local movement was led by such prominent names as Tim Cabatos, Boy Dompor, Ondong Bolando, Felix Rengel, Jorge Cabalit and many others. Anyone of those leaders could have been good governors and congressmen were it not for the fact that they refuse to be the highest bidders for thousands of voters who sell their votes.

But DNL was something else.He is a son of an enterprising Filipino-Chinese couple who had the resources to mount campaigns. President Cory Aquino appointed him as OIC Mayor of Tagbilaran City. Even his own unassuming mother, a member of the Temperance Society, later became City Vice Mayor. This is not a piece about his political career though.

This is about DNL’s recent pronouncement to embark on a “CabSec Only” signature campaign to convince erstwhile Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco to run again for Governor. What does it really mean? The propagandists of Governor Art Yap are pointing their fingers at Congressman Aris Aumentado as their villain. Does this signature campaign mean that Dan Lim is not supporting Aumentado if the latter runs for Governor?

We asked political observers, and even some supporters of Aumentado, about it. They said, “Gusto lang gyud si DNL nga mobalik si CabSec og langsad. Di tingale pud na mag-Yap”. But these are all just speculations. As it has been said, we cannot really predict with certainty what happens in Philippine politics.

For now, we are seeing DNL’s radio program attracting new ears added to his loyalists. Even the Agri-fishery Retail Terminal (ART) of Governor Yap in front of Bohol Wisdom School is getting all sorts of feedback because of that radio program. This is all getting interesting.

But Governor Yap is not a push-over. He has all the resources needed in political battles.Not to mention the entire provincial government machinery, he being the incumbent. Plus, he has the backing of the tested mettle of Vice Governor Relampagos and Congressman Chatto.

The saddest part about discussing electoral politics in our country is the fact that the people are almost absent in the equation. Meaning, they are just nameless voters who are to be bought with money, favors and all kinds of patronage. Perhaps, on the part of most voters, politicians are also just patrons, givers of favors, sources of money.

Who is to blame for this situation? Our honest answer? Both the vote-seller and the vote-buyer. So, dear reader, ask yourself, are you a vote-seller; or are you a vote-buyer? Think about it.

This week’s quote comes from a voter in the Third Congressional District when, decades ago, Atty. Artemio Cabatos ran for a political office: “Angayan gyud kayo si Atorni makadaug. Wa lay kwarta”. How sad. Really sad. We can only pray about this. Or better still, organize non-traditional political parties that truly stand for the welfare of the people.

