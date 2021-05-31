Fearless forecast: If Baba runs, Baba wins!











For Congressman? No, Governor. If Baba Yap runs for Governor of Bohol in 2022, he will win.

We are not campaigning for any political party or politician. Much less against Governor Art Yap with whom we share something very valuable, Jesuit education. Nor against Congressman ArisAumentado who, despite the fact that we only met close range once at the counting of the last PCL election, we got the impression that he is very simple, unassuming, humble, and no air at all.

But why Baba Yap? It just happened that we received this text message from the so-called BFGM (Baba For Governor Movement). The message was rather long, but we choose to quote only the relevant portion:

“Mao ray leader nga 100% approval rating. Mao ray saktogserbisyo, saktogtagadsatawo. Dili hambugero. Dili arrogante. TinuodBol-anon.”

Indeed, very true. There are still other portions of that long message. But we chose not to publish them here since they contain some derogatory points against other politicians.

This alone convinces us that this BFGM does not come from Baba himself because we believe in his non-confrontational kind of participatory leadership. That is likely partly a collective influence also of his favorite consultants, Dr. Linda Paredes, Alvin Acuzar and Gerard Lavadia who are known for their expertise in these approaches.

We asked around about this virtually unknown group and got only this from reliable sources. There are friends who are trying to convince the good mayor to run for Governor. But, according to our source, all they got from him was laughter. Nothing more.

So, why this forecast? Here’s why. There will at least be three presidential contenders in next year’s election. Sarah Duterte or Bong Go (only one of them), Manny Pacquiao, and the candidate of 1Sambayan, now being processed by the group of Justice Tony Tirol Carpio. Yes guys, you read it correctly. The brilliant magistrate is a Tirol.

But that aside, there could be more candidates. The Villars, too, have the resources and popularity to run a presidential campaign. So, does Iskho Moreno if Manila’s Chinese Community will bet on him.

Do not believe anyone of them if they keep saying they are more focused on the pandemic. They are lying. All concrete evidences point to the contrary. They are busy organizing, promoting themselves, with ads here and there.

Sarah & Bong Go have long ago had tarpaulins all over the country. Pacquiao has called many, if not most, mayors throughout the country. Iskho has long hired the services of high caliber political strategist MalouTiquia.

What does it have to do with Baba? Obvious. The three (or four or five) presidential contenders will not be running after Art Yap or Aris Aumentado only to carry them in Bohol. They want the most popular one. The youngest, freshest and most untainted name among the flock.Who among them would not want to be associated with Baba Yap in Bohol?

We are therefore challenging all survey outlets, particularly the HNU-SWS outfit. Include Baba Yap in your next survey for Governor. Not just once, but twice. First, while he is saying that he is not running; and the second time, if he says he is running. Then, look at the survey results and tell us that we are wrong with this forecast.

Yes, Sano, if he runs, Baba Yap will be our next Governor. If he does not run, it will be nothing but a lost opportunity; for him and for us. Let’s see how it goes.