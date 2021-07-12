Sense of emergency and fanfare addiction











THERE ARE QUESTIONS AND THERE ARE QUESTIONS.

Why is the Governor not exercising fully his supervisory control over the town mayors as honored in the Local Government Code? Clear violations of health protocol by a Panglao mayor were dribbled into irrelevance, subtly telling the rest of the lack of political will in the Capitol.

Why only this week was curfew uniformly implemented throughout the towns when logic dictates such should be so since people travel in a contiguous piece of land called Bohol- from town to town?

Now, they tell the town executives to provide for temporary quarantine sites and such while the Capitol approves a P24-M certified as “urgent” by the Governor supplemental budget last week that touched barely anything remotely related to the health crisis. Knowing fully well, there is a shortage of Covid hospital beds and a raging virus unchecked hereabouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why wait for townsfolk to cry in anguish to install a 24/7 hotline just now to avoid confusion- when emergency situations anywhere in the world almost always have hotlines?

If the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) was already in the Governor’s Plan since last year- why wait for Manila “executives” to officially inaugurate it ( and only now) now that the Covid-19 is in its final stages of extermination due to the flow of vaccination? What Emergency?

Capitol warns that mass gatherings are still not allowed. Reports have it in with photos. What ban is there on mass gatherings and controlling the crowd when distributing mere 8 kilos of rice and so-called barangay “water checks” are given, photo and Facebook ops and all in abundance? With the Top Executive there.

We are wondering since last we checked City Mayor Baba Yap had “one sack of rice” (not kilos) distributed to city residents and not even his shadow is in the vicinity.

We just wonder, too, what kind of public servants get angry when suggestions for common good practices are aired (if they do not come from their usual rah-rah boys)-and then term them as politicizing things? Onion-skinned? Paranoid?

What kind of public servants are so full of themselves- they have assumed they have the monopoly of intelligence and get nearly insulted when newfangled suggestions are made for the public good and then brand the proponents as political opposition and “obstructionists”?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obstruction” (of traffic ) instead should rightfully be labeled at the P15-M Corella -Balilihan Road that has been flagged by the provincial engineer’s office for faulty reconstruction by a contractor from faraway Samar with alleged connections with a well-placed non-government entity not based in Bohol. With a one-syllable family? Is this true? (See related Page One article here).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Epals” and “corrupt” politicians had choice names attached to them by the late Senator Miriam Santiago. How we miss the woman today.

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com or bohol-rd@mozcom.com