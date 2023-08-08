DA confirms African Swine Fever cases in Pilar

August 8, 2023
August 8, 2023

DA confirms African Swine Fever cases in Pilar

The more than a dozen hogs which were culled after testing positive for an unknown viral disease in Pilar last week were confirmed to have been infected with the dreaded African swine fever (ASF), marking the first recorded cases of the highly contagious animal disease in the province.

According to Pilar Mayor Wilson Pajo, the blood samples sent by the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian last week to the Bureau of Animal Industry’s (BAI) office in Manila yielded positive results.

“Gahapong adlawa ang mga samples na gipadala sa Manila ning abot na ug ang result tinuod na positive for African swine fever,” said Pajo in an interview over station dyRD on Tuesday.

The testing and culling were carried out by the government after 10 hogs fell ill and eventually died late last month in Barangay San Vicente.

Pajo said they continued to cull hogs within the 100-meter radius of the area where the cases were detected.

“Sugod kagahapong adlawa bisan pa og ma negative sa viral infection ipahipos na gyud kay naa man siya sa infectious area. So aron gyud mahurot ang baboy didto dapita diin didto gasugod ang maong kagaw hipuson to karong adlawa,” Pajo said.

Pajo noted that hogs within the 500-meter radius of the area of infection have tested negative in rapid testing for viral disease.

However, these were still placed under tight monitoring.

Pajo added that DA personnel from Manila will arrive in Bohol on Wednesday to assist in conduct further testing within the 1000-meter radius from the site which covers three barangays.

The local government has also maintained the checkpoints in Pilar’s boarders to prevent the transport of hogs to and from the municipality. (AD)

