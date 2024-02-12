Dev’t of old Tagbilaran Airport into business park to start soon

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The plan to develop the old city airport into a Business Park is now in full swing.

Gov. Aris Aumentado said the development will include the placement of call centers as well as a US-based company which will train some 3,000 Boholanos interested in the medical field including nurses.

The governor took the cudgels to expedite the entry of this US based company after company executives assured that even fresh graduate-nursing students and those who have not taken the board exams, can be hired.

“Dako kaayo nig tabang sa mga Bol-anon,” the governor said.

As an offshoot of the governor’s commitment to transform the old airport into a Business Park, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan chaired by Vice-Gov. Victor A. Balite has begun tackling the proposed development of the old city air strip.

According to the letter of Gov. Aris Aumentado to the SP “request for authority to enter into contracts of lease, informing this August Body that the Office of the Governor submitted a project development proposal to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to develop the Old Tagbilaran Airport into a Business Park.”

Gov. Aumentado told the Chronicle the province will develop the seven-hectare at the old airport while the remaining area owned by CAAP will follow suit after a memorandum of agreement can be inked between the provincial government and CAAP.

“It is envisioned that CAAP and the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) will enter into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) to pursue a mixed-use commercial and IT center, engage urban planning and architecture consultants to prepare the development master plan, and lease portions of the land to interested parties.”

The said letter-request is intended for the SP to authorize via an approved resolution, authorizing the governor to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the said development plan.

In particular, the governor may be authorized by way of an approved resolution to enter into a contract of lease, “whereby a portion of Lot 6394 with an area of 5,000 square meters to be leased for the purpose of constructing a building for the use of BPOs; and authorizing the governor to execute all other related documents to achieve the foregoing purposes.”

In the same vein, the governor also requested the SP to authorize him to enter into another Contract of Lease for the use of portions of the Governor’s Mansion to be used as a BPO recruitment staging facility; and authorizing him to execute all other related documents to achieve the foregoing purposes.

The vice-governor said that another letter from the governor relative to tourism development was being tackled.

A resolution authorizing the former to execute the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) for the promotion of the Bohol Island UNESCO Global Geopark as a featured destination in the Philippine Pavilion to be staged by the Tourism Promotions Board in Berlin, Germany on March 5-7, this year, is being considered. (ricobedencio@yahoo.com)