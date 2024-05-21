BM wants trees on ChocoHills uprooted

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SINDAY PRINT EDITION.

The trees that grow robustly at the foot of some, if not most, of the Chocolate Hills must be uprooted, Provincial Board Member Nathaniel O. Binlod in his privilege speech during the regular session last week.

“We must take action to ensure the protection and preservation of this natural treasure. By uprooting the trees that grow on the base of the hills, we can restore the Chocolate Hills to their former glory and ensure their continued appeal to visitors,” he pointed out.

Binlod said that the trees that grow at the hill’s base outshone the beauty of the chocolate hills, “detracting from their unique appearance and diminishing their overall beauty.”

But this may be an uphill battle since the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) refused to uproot to clear the sight of the choco hills, reports said.

Barangay captains in Protected Areas Management Board (PAMB) wanted the said outgrowth trees cut but the DENR refuses, said La Paz captain told this writer.

Carmen mayor Conchita T. delos Reyes wants the same but the DENR refuses, Binlod said.

The opposing positions of having the trees uprooted or pruned or not resulted to a deadlock.

“It is for these reasons that I urge all of us to consider the thoughtful uprooting of these trees that are growing at the base of the Chocolate Hills. By doing so, we can preserve the beauty and integrity of this iconic tourist spot for future generations to enjoy,” Binlod said.

The uprooting of the trees at the base of the hills may be based on Republic Act No. 7852, “which provides for the improvement and development of the Chocolate Hills. The law aims to enhance the tourism attraction and potential of the Chocolate Hills.”

This matter was referred to the environment committee in coordination with the tourism committee chaired by BM Atty. Jamie Villamor and BM Tita Baja, respectively.

Reports said that there have been attempts to cut some trees or clear some dead branches of man-made forest but to no avail. Some unnoticed dead branches of trees at said place which always become an interesting place to drop by had caused the death of a person during pre-nuptial shooting thereat. (rvo)