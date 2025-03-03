LTO ‘flying squad’ pulled out from Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The “Flying Squad” of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 7 was kicked out back to Cebu after “violently” arresting a motorist along the national Highway in Panglao town last Friday even as the team members were placed under preventive suspension by DOTr Sec. Vince Dizon yesterday.

Gov. Aris Aumentado ordered the pulling out of the LTO team amidst public indignation on the manner they arrested a certain Bert Velasco, a senior citizen, who was on his motorcycle when arrested.

The order of the governor was issued as he himself was “shamed” on how the uniformed LTO personnel manhandled the Boholano motorist.

The incident generated mounting criticisms from the netizens asking even why Bohol seems to be a “favorite” destination of the flying squad.

In a video footage of the incident posted which went viral on social media, the arrested motorist identified as Bert Velasco, 68, can be heard repeatedly saying, “I’m a farmer, sir.” Bert is the brother of former Panglao Vice Mayor Brian Velasco.

The public and netizens criticized the manner in which Velasco was arrested, pointing out that there was even an attempt to stab him while Velasco was being pinned down on his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, LTO-7 Regional Director Glen Galario ordered the suspension of all LTO-7 operating in the province and complied with the order of the governor.

He announced an investigation into the incident involving his personnel, who were conducting an operation in Barangay Tawala, Panglao, last Friday. The LTO official issued his apology on the behavior of the team as seen in the video.

Galario assured that a fair investigation would be conducted, and the personnel involved would be held accountable if any violations were committed during the arrest of Bert Velasco.

The LTO official and the personnel involved were invited to appear before the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan tomorrow.

Based on information received by Galario, Velasco allegedly caused a public disturbance and provoked the LTO-7 field enforcement officers to perform their duties.

Velasco was reportedly in possession of a knife, which led to his being subdued by LTO officers. The officers also recovered two kitchen knives from Velasco.

Contrary to Galario’s statement that Velasco was wielding a knife, the video shows the knife tucked at Velasco’s side and not being brandished. An LTO officer can be seen retrieving the knife from under Velasco’s jacket.

For his part, Panglao Vice Mayor Velasco has called for an investigation into the actions of the LTO personnel involved in his brother’s arrest.

The former vice mayor said his brother, being a farmer, always carries a knife or bolo. He admitted that his brother had been drinking at the time, which he said was normal for him as he has a health condition that makes it difficult for him to sleep, and drinking alcohol helps him fall asleep.

Velasco has been charged with public disturbance, along with a violation of the election gun ban for carrying two knives.

PREVENTIVE

Dizon ordered yesterday the immediate preventive suspension of all Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel involved in a viral incident in Panglao town.

“This will remain in effect pending the completion of a thorough and impartial investigation into the

circumstances surrounding the event,” DOTr said in a statement.

The agency also said that it will provide more details as the investigation progresses.

This move came after a viral video showed LTO enforcers in Panglao, Bohol arresting a man riding a

motorcycle for carrying a knife.

One enforcer was seen holding down the man lying on top of a motorcycle and threatening him with the knife.

When the man was dragged on the ground, he repeatedly said, “Farmer ko, Sir (I am a farmer).”

Dizon earlier launched an investigation on the incident.

He assigned Transport Assistant Secretary for Road Transport Jojo Reyes to gather relevant information for

recommendations to the secretary.

Meanwhile, LTO-7 on Friday issued a statement, saying that it “regrets the distressing nature of the incident and

apologizes for any concern it may have caused to the public.”

LTO-7 added that it “immediately suspended all law enforcement operations in Bohol.”

The office has also withdrawn the field enforcement officers from the area pending a full investigation into the

matter.