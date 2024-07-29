Back-to-back win for Tagbilaran< in Sandugo Festival 2024

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Tribu Tagbilaranon bagged the grand champion in this year’s battle of festivals in Sandugo Festival, held at the CPG Sports Complex yesterday.

Tagbilaran City’s win marked their back-to-back victory after their victory in last year’s edition.

Tribu Tagbilaranon unraveled Bohol’s rich history through a concept of Filipino games and educational shows in the early ’00s, signifying the Sandugo amidst the ever-changing times of technology.

The winning delegation, choreographed by Marvey Bastido, also took home the Best in Costume award with a P50,000 cash prize

It was another back-to-back victory for Banay Loaynon of Loay as they secured first place for the second year in a row.

Loay’s contingent is choreographed by Justine Milay and Reigh Sean Salas, with a performance showcasing Boholanos’ resiliency and courageous spirit and their enduring devotion to the Holy Trinity, the town’s Patron Saint.

Meanwhile, Tribu Maribojocanon from Maribojoc, with choreographer Roy Bunani, won the second prize.

They presented a spectacular routine inspired by Basaw healing ritual dance, a tribute to the town’s Patron Saint, Senyor San Vincent Ferrer, celebrated through their annual Enting-Enting Festival.

The grand champion delegate won P600,000 while the first and second placers received P400,000 and P300,000, respectively.

The top three winners are also set to receive development projects for their local government unit’s initiatives.

Meanwhile, Lumad Lobocanon of Loboc won Best in Street Dancing and received P100,000. They also received the Best in Musicality award with P50,000.

Other participating towns were Pundok One GaHer of Garcia Hernandez, Tribu Matahum nga Talibon of Talibon, and Tribu Lumad Panglaoanon of Panglao as a guest presenter and non-competing participant.

This year, to underscore the importance of local pride, heritage, history, traditions, culture, advocacy, and artistic background, each contingent was granted the liberty to interpret their presentation in honor of their distinct town festivals through their choreography.

They were also given the choice to incorporate neo-ethnic, rural, hip-hop, contemporary, or a fusion of these styles, highlighting the basic Sandugo step seamlessly integrated into both street dancing and grand showdown performances.

Last April 16–17, the Capitol conducted a workshop on Sandugo Festival Management held at the Governor’s Mansion, during which the basic Sandugo step called “Panaghigalaay” was agreed upon.

Last year, the Sandugo Festival made a comeback after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one of the highlights of this year’s bigger, bolder, and new Sandugo sa Bohol celebration under the ‘Bibo’ stream.

This is aligned with Governor Aris Aumentado’s Strategic Change Agenda and Abante Vision, showcasing Bohol’s culture and heritage in various activities plotted across the Philippines’ first and only UNESCO Global Geopark Regenerative Island Province.

For updates on the Sandugo celebration, you may access the Sandugo sa Bohol and the Provincial Government of Bohol Facebook pages or via the Pedi App on Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS users or by visiting sandugosabohol.pedi.ph. (PiMO/JSS)