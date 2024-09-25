House pushes roads reform bill

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The House Committee on Public Works convened on September 10 to discuss the proposed institutionalization of the Conditional Matching Grant to Provinces (CMGP).

Cong. Edgar Chatto presided the Technical Working Group (TWG) Meeting on House Bill numbers 604, 1185 and 5787 entitled “An Act Providing for the Institutionalization of the Conditional Matching Grant to Provinces for Local Road and Bridge Repair Rehabilitation and Improvement, Providing Funds Therefor and for Other Purposes”.

Chatto principally authored the measure with Cong Christian Tell Yap and Cong Eduardo “Bro Eddie” Villanueva.

The TWG along with co-chair Cong. Rida Robes, COMSEC Aileen Dapuran and resource persons from DILG, DPWH, NEDA, DOTR, DBM and ULAP discussed the salient points of the proposed law that provides for the annual funding by the national government for repair, rehabilitation and improvement of core provincial roads and bridges.

The bill also involves capacity development and quality assurance for local road management.

It can be recalled that the CMGP program originated in Bohol. As then governor, Chatto lobbied with the League of Provinces of the Philippines for what was launched in Bohol in 2016 as the Konkreto at Ayos naLansangan at Daan Tungo sa Pangkalahatang Kaunlaran (KALSADA) program. This was inspired by the AusAID supported Provincial Road Management Facility, a benchmark overseas development partnership program that was piloted in 10 provinces across the country, including Bohol.

Chatto, as then Secretary General of the League of Provinces of the Philippines, chaired the TWG for the 10 provinces, in facilitating the funding by national government for local roads.

Road links that have been funded by the initiative, include Poblacion Cortes-Junction Corella, Maribojoc-Pagnitoan-Candavid-Tabuan Basak, Alegria (Catigbian)-Baang-Jagbuaya-Janopol, and Albur-Sikatuna.

Chatto explained the importance of institutionalizing the road program especially considering that LGUs only used to rely on 20% development fund for road projects.

He cited important legislation such as Republic Act 9593 or the Tourism Act of 2009, which he authored, that also provided for road funding for numerous tourism highways.

Chatto said institutionalizing such initiative contribute greatly to the vision for growth not only of Bohol but also for all other provinces nationwide.