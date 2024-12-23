DPWH 1 hit for delayed road project in Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’ SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A public indignation, mostly from motorists, hit the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -1 for the delayed road project at the busy street along JA Clarin St., this city.

District Engr. John Paul Gascon became the subject of criticism due to the delay amid suspicion that it was intentionally done due to some political undertones.

However, the DPWH official denied the allegation blaming the delay to the inclement weather and the delayed removal of water pipes which could be affected by the road project.

During a radio interview over DYRD, Gascon said the road repair was supposed to be completed last September but was delayed due to inclement weather and the delay in the removal of water pipes in the area. Despite the three-month delay, Gascon said there was no negative slippage of the project.

The statement of the DPWH official generated mounting criticism from the public.

The issue escalated when Engr. Gascon announced a complete closure at the intersection of JA Clarin towards Island City Mall supposedly last Monday, barely 10 days before Christmas day where traffic is expected to worsen during the shopping days of the holiday season.

City Mayor Jane Yap intervened, demanding that the permanent closure at the intersection, fronting City Hall, be aborted. The mayor ordered the suspension of works starting last Tuesday while the DPWH made temporary patching of limestone at the affected area at the intersection.

Upon completion of the limestone placement, the mayor asked the DPWH to resume work at the busy intersection area on Jan. 2, after the holiday break.

Gascon in his earlier announcement said the closure last Monday assured the completion of the project three days later which the mayor said would be “very impossible to complete.”

Mayor Yap ordered the temporary stoppage of the project in order to restore normal traffic in the area especially with the shopping days in top gear.