Leyte quake felt in Bohol at Intensity V

An intensity V earthquake was felt in parts of Bohol early on Thursday, a Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) official said.

According to Phivolcs Bohol chief Nolan Evangelista, the magnitude-5.9 tremor struck 7 kilometers southeast of San Francisco, Southern Leyte at 7:39 a.m.

The following areas were also jolted by the quake:

Carlos P. Garcia – Intensity V

Trinidad – Intensity IV

Jagna – Intensity III

“Tulo pa ang atong na-record pero sure ta na nabati sab ni sa Alicia, Mabini, Candijay, and other towns within the southeast of Bohol,” said Evangelista.

According to Evangelista, minor damages were reported in the town of Carlos P. Garcia but there were no injuries.

The Phivolcs said the temblor was tectonic in origin and hit at a depth of 14 km below the ground.

Evangelista added that the earthquake likely originated from the Philippine fault zone which starts from Luzon and traverses Leyte down to Davao in Mindanao.

“So taas ni siya na fault around 1,200 kilometers from Luzon to Mindanao pero ang segment sa Leyte maoy nilihok karon,” he said. (R. Tutas)