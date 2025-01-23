PCG Bohol says footage of underwater drone not new, taken in 2024

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Bohol has clarified that the footage showing an underwater drone or glider allegedly spotted in waters off the province is not new.

According Petty Officer 3 Paul Anthony Chavez of PCG Eastern Bohol, they first received a report on the glider shown on the video on July 27, 2024.

Chavez said the video had already gone viral in 2024 and was merely reposted recently after a similar drone was found in waters off Masbate last week.

“Taod-taod na na ni viral nana unya gi repost lang. Mi balik lang na og ka viral kay uso man tong na recover sa Masbate,” said Chavez.

However, Chavez noted that the drone which was allegedly spotted in waters off Jagna and Garcia Hernandez was never recovered.

PCG personnel who responded to reports made by fishermen who first saw the drone could no longer find the device.

“Pagka-report sa nakakita ana, giadto na nila [PCG] pero pag-abot nila sa area wala na makita so wala g’yud na siya ma-recover. Mananagat ang nakakita adto kay kung Coast Guard pa nadala na unta to dayon,” said Chavez.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines issued a statement noting that it has started investigations on the sighting of the submersible drone.

It said that all appropriate military units and forces, particularly the Naval Forces Central, are “actively coordinating and working together to gather details and ascertain the nature of this incident.”

Earlier, the Philippine Navy said five underwater drones were recovered in various parts of the archipelago last year. (A. Doydora)