Tagbilaran PNP to impose strict ban on firecracker use

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Tagbilaran PNP to impose strict ban on firecracker use

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Tagbilaran City Police Station is implementing a strict ban on the use and sale of firecrackers as part of safety preparations for celebrations marking the New Year which is drawing near.

According to Tagbilaran City police chief Lt. Colonel Oscar Boyles, those caught selling firecrackers will be arrested.

“Bawal tayo ngayon sa firecracker, wala tayong pinapayagan na magtinda,” he said.

So far, police have not monitored stores selling fireworks in the city, which used to already be rife with firecracker vendors weeks before the Yuletide season.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

For the use of pyrotechnic devices or fireworks, police have yet to determine if its usage will be allowed.

Boyles said that they are still awaiting full guidelines on fireworks displays.

Data from the Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) showed a drop in fire cracker-related injuries in the past years.

The FEO recorded 307 incidents in January this year down from 449 in January 2017 and 929 in January 2016.

The police’s monitoring and efforts against the sale and use of firecrackers stemmed from President Duterte’s signing of Executive Order No. 28, which covered the regulation and control of firecracker use, in 2017. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Construction of Tagbilaran City Coliseum to start next year

Construction of what will be the largest sports center in the entire province is expected to start next year, said…

DTI Bohol warns against uncertified Christmas lights

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Bohol reminded the public to refrain from buying uncertified and substandard Christmas…

Traffic concerns raised as 6000-seater Tagbilaran sports center construction nears

The long-planned establishment of a high-capacity sports center in Tagbilaran City may be nearing realization but even prior to its…

PCG Bohol divided into eastern, western stations

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Bohol has been divided into two segments covering the eastern and western coasts of…

US ambassador Sung Kim visits Bohol, witnesses MOU signing for seaweed network

Outgoing US Ambassador Sung Kim in his second visit to Bohol since his appointment as the country’s top diplomat in…

New Bohol airport expansion studied

Talks on the expansion of the new Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) have started as the passenger arrivals catered already…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply