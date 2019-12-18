Tagbilaran PNP to impose strict ban on firecracker use











The Tagbilaran City Police Station is implementing a strict ban on the use and sale of firecrackers as part of safety preparations for celebrations marking the New Year which is drawing near.

According to Tagbilaran City police chief Lt. Colonel Oscar Boyles, those caught selling firecrackers will be arrested.

“Bawal tayo ngayon sa firecracker, wala tayong pinapayagan na magtinda,” he said.

So far, police have not monitored stores selling fireworks in the city, which used to already be rife with firecracker vendors weeks before the Yuletide season.

For the use of pyrotechnic devices or fireworks, police have yet to determine if its usage will be allowed.

Boyles said that they are still awaiting full guidelines on fireworks displays.

Data from the Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) showed a drop in fire cracker-related injuries in the past years.

The FEO recorded 307 incidents in January this year down from 449 in January 2017 and 929 in January 2016.

The police’s monitoring and efforts against the sale and use of firecrackers stemmed from President Duterte’s signing of Executive Order No. 28, which covered the regulation and control of firecracker use, in 2017. (AD)