Marcos to visit Bohol for distribution of P100 million financial aid to farmers, fisherfolk

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will arrive in Bohol on Friday in what will be his first visit to the province as the country’s chief executive.

This was confirmed by lawyer Glenn Anino, chief of staff of acting Governor Victor Balite.

According to Anino, Marcos will lead the distribution of financial assistance worth P100 million to farmers and fishermen affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

The ceremonial distribution will be held at the CPG Sports Complex in Tagbilaran City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anino said the program will be benefit around 10,000 individuals across the province who will receive P10,000 each to help mitigate the effects of the dry spell to their livelihood.

Each of the province’s three districts and Tagbilaran City will have 2,500 beneficiaries each.

Earlier, the Department of Agriculture announced that the government has allocated over P9 billion worth of aid for farmers and fisherfolk affected by the drought induced by the El Niño phenomenon.

Marcos has visited different regions since last month to personally hand over the assistance. (RT)