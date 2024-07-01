Irrigation project in Bohol soon to be completed: PBBM

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday said the construction of the Mabini-Cayacay Small Reservoir Irrigation Project will soon be completed to help increase the income and productivity of farmers in Bohol.

During the distribution of Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFF) in Bohol, President Marcos said the irrigation facility is expected serve more than 500 hectares of agricultural lands in Mabini and Alicia.

“Kinagagalak ko na ipabatid sa inyo na ang Mabini-Cayacay Small Reservoir Irrigation Project ay malapit ng matapos. Nawa ay mapapakinabangan na [nga] ito sa lalong madaling panahon, nang mabigyan ng sapat na patubig ang lampas na limang daang ektaryang sakahan sa bayan ng Mabini at ng Alicia (I am delighted to tell you that the Mabini-Cayacay Small Reservoir Irrigation Project will be completed soon. Hopefully, this would be utilized at the soonest time in order to provide irrigation to over 500 hectares of farmlands in Mabini and Alicia),” Marcos said.

According to the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), the small reservoir irrigation facility is seen to benefit more than 300 farmers in Mabini alone.

The President stressed the need for stronger coordination between the national and local governments as his administration takes on a whole-of-government approach in its effort to help communities recover from the El Niño crisis.

“Kailangan tamang-tama, maganda ang pag-trabaho natin para naman ay masabi natin na lahat ng nais nating tulong na maibigay, lahat ng mga programa na ating naisip ay nadadala natin at bawat Pilipino ay nararamdaman nila (We need to work properly and effectively so that we can tell that every assistance we would like to provide and every program we have developed is implemented and felt by every Filipino),” Marcos said.

Marcos visited the province of Bohol to provide various government assistance to farmers, fisherfolk and families in a program at the Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex in Tagbilaran City.

The President handed over agri-fishery assistance packages, including farm machineries, fishing equipment, seeds and fertilizers as part of the Department of Agriculture’s ongoing commitment to boost the agriculture sector amid challenges posed by the El Niño.

Following the distribution of support services, President Marcos provided cash assistance worth PHP10,000 each to 20 select beneficiaries from Bohol and Cebu, as well as PHP100 million in financial aid to the two provincial governments.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development also distributed cash assistance of PHP10,000 each to 10,000 farmers and fisherfolk under its Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program.

Other government agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Labor and Employment, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the Office of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez extended other forms of assistance to identified beneficiaries and attendees of the event. (PNA)