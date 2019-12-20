3 fall in Dauis anti-drug operation











Anti-narcotics police operatives on Thursday morning arrested two suspected drug dealers and their alleged buyer during a sting operation in Dauis town.

The Daius police’s Drug Enforcement Unit collared the three men identified as Ryan Operiano, 36; Jimelito Cruda, 35; and Jhonrey Mozo, 29 through a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Mayacabac.

In a report, police said that the operation was set against Operiano who was earlier spotted by police as he sold drugs in the village.

Police then allegedly transacted with Operiano and Cruda, his alleged cohort in the drug trade, resulting in their immediate arrest.

Mozo who was with the duo and was allegedly caught in possession of shabu was also apprehended.

All three men were detained at the Dauis Police Station pending the filing of charges against them.

Operiano and Cruda will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs while Mozo will only face a possession charge, police said. (wm)