3 fall in Dauis anti-drug operation

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

3 fall in Dauis anti-drug operation

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Anti-narcotics police operatives on Thursday morning arrested two suspected drug dealers and their alleged buyer during a sting operation in Dauis town.

The Daius police’s Drug Enforcement Unit collared the three men identified as Ryan Operiano, 36; Jimelito Cruda, 35; and Jhonrey Mozo, 29 through a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Mayacabac.

In a report, police said that the operation was set against Operiano who was earlier spotted by police as he sold drugs in the village.

Police then allegedly transacted with Operiano and Cruda, his alleged cohort in the drug trade, resulting in their immediate arrest.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Mozo who was with the duo and was allegedly caught in possession of shabu was also apprehended.

All three men were detained at the Dauis Police Station pending the filing of charges against them.

Operiano and Cruda will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs while Mozo will only face a possession charge, police said. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PDEA 7 seizes P100k shabu in Panglao sting, nabs 2

State anti-narcotics operatives and local police on Thursday night seized P100,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, from…

Star-studded oath taking of San Miguel mayor

The most star studded oath taking rites of a municipal mayor and other town officials was witnessed last Friday in…

‘Drug lord,’ brother shot dead before court hearing

Wednesday's Newspaper

Captions

DARING. This is the BJMP vehicle where the two drug suspects, Erico and Romeo Digal where shot dead in a…

Drug-linked man killed in Dampas

A man who was previously arrested for a drug charge was shot and killed in broad daylight and in front…

Albur VM passed away

Wednesday's Newspaper

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply