DENR, Bohol execs to probe other Chocolate Hills establishments

Other business establishments that have built structures within the protected landscape of the Chocolate Hills will be the subject of an investigation amid the raging controversy involving Captain’s Peak Resort in Sagbayan town.

The provincial government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) declared it will look into other establishments operating at the Chocolate Hills as it received information that there are at least four other such business establishments with its facilities and structures constructed within the protected area.

During a press conference on Friday, DENR undersecretary for field operations – Luzon, Visayas and Environment Juan Miguel Cuna said the department would apply all the rules and regulations equally at Chocolate Hills.

Meanwhile, a similar statement was issued by the Capitol assuring the public that it will determine if the establishments were able to secure clearance from the Protected Area Management Bureau (PAMB).

“We will just apply all rules and regulations equally to everyone. We already gave instructions to our regional office to determine if there are other establishments in the area of Chocolate Hills,” Cuna said.

A check made by the Chronicle revealed that the four “other” establishments are Bud Agta in Barangay Tambo-an, CHAP, or the Chocolate Hills Adventure Park in Buenos Aires, Carmen, La Batian Resort in Sagbayan and the Sagbayan Peak.

Bud Agta has constructed stairs leading to a viewing deck on one of the hills while CHAP built facilities and structures for its zip-lining and adventure courses including an outdoor cafe.

La Batian and Sagbayan Peak are similarly situated and are both publicly-known tourism-related establishments.

“The DENR will determine the classification of the lands, their location. The Captain’s Peak (Resort) is an alienable and disposable land. It is titled and classified as a multiple-use zone but the others can be located in the forest lands. All these things will be looked into,” Cuna added.