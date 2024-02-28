Shabu worth P27.4 million seized from couple in Tagbilaran City buy-bust

Police anti-drug operatives seized P27.4 million worth of shabu from a couple in Barangay Mansasa, Tagbilaran City on Tuesday night.

The suspects were identified as Peter John Cuadra, 23 years old, and his girlfriend Mary Ann Miano, 19 years old, both residents of Habitat Village in Barangay Bool, this city.

The entrapment operation, conducted at around 10:56 p.m. at Purok 7, Barangay Mansasa, was a result of a series of surveillance conducted by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) against suspect Cuadra, who is allegedly listed as a high value target.

One of the police operatives, posing as a buyer, was able to transact with Cuadra for the purchase of P70,000 worth of shabu.

After the drug transaction was consummated, the apprehending team swooped down on Cuadra who was with his girlfriend, Miano, at the time of the entrapment operation.

A subsequent body search conducted by the police operatives however, yielded several large packs of shabu from both Cuadra and Miano, with a total estimated weight of 4.03 kilograms valued at P27,404,000.00 in standard drug pricing.

The sting operation, which was led by P/Capt. Yolando Bagotchay Jr. and P/Lt. Ariel Aspiras, under the supervision of P/Lt. Col. Jomar Pomarejos, was witnessed by Barangay Kagawads Samuel Ochea and Arnulfo Galan of Mansasa as well as members of the media.

Charges for illegal sale and illegal possession of a prohibited drug are being prepared by the apprehending police team against the two suspects. (Kit Bagaipo with reports from Willy Maestrado)