Bohol ports on heightened alert for holiday season











Less than a week before Christmas, personnel at Bohol’s major ports are already on heightened alert as they beef up safety and security measures for the Yuletide season starting last Monday until January 6, next year.

According to Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Bohol manager James Gantalao, they launched “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2019” nationwide to ensure peace and order in ports across the country which are expected to draw throngs of passengers during the holidays.

The PPA is coordinating with the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard in implementing intensified security at ports in the province where police help desks have been set up.

Gantalao said that the PPA’s central office mounted 25 additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port, the province’s busiest port, to boost monitoring at the facility.

The new CCTV cameras are being monitored by the PPA’s central command center.

“Ang Tagbilaran dunay nay 50 kabuok CCTV 25 atoa, 25 ilaha [central office]. Naa nay command center pud na ga monitor,” Gantalao said.

Meanwhile, new CCTV cameras have also been installed at ports in Jagna and Tubigon, he added.

According to Gantalao, ports in Bohol remained peaceful with no major untoward incidents or accidents reported so far.

PPA personnel have only encountered incidents of left luggage but assured that almost “100 percent” of the time these are returned to their owners.

“Basta di lang ma-timing masakyan either colorum or di nato mamonitor mga tricycle, kasagaran g’yud mabalik ang [luggage], di man ora mismo pero mabalik g’yud subayan nato sa CCTV,” he said.

Gantalao urged the public to approach their help desks for security concerns and assistance. (A. Doydora)