Chinese group eyes paragliding in Jagna











*This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Jagna will soon become the site of international paragliding competition.

A Chinese group recently identified the mountainous area of barangay Laca as the perfect site to jump off which can bring the paragliders either to Panglao area or to Anda peninsula, depending on the direction of the wind.

Jagna Mayor Joseph Ranola told the Chronicle that the area identified by the Chinese group was already cleared through the efforts of the local government unit, at no expense to the Chinese investors.

The group will return to Jagna next month to conduct a “test flight” By March, the first professional team will do the test flight as a prelude to the planned 1st Paragliding Open competition slated in September or October next year.

If timetable can be followed, the first World Paragliding competition (in the Philippines) can now be booked by November.

There are three sites to be developed as jump off areas at half a hectare per location.

Ranola said that this tourism project is in support to the call of Gov, Art Yap and Rep. Alexi Tutor to tap new destinations in the towns, outside Panglao and Dauis area.