Senior HS student nabbed for drugs in Panglao

6 hours ago
6 hours ago

A 19-year-old senior high school student will be spending Christmas behind bars after he was arrested for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Panglao.

Jose Romar, 19, of Barangay Danao, was collared through a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion at past 9 p.m. on Monday, said Senior Staff Sgt. Joseph Pintac.

Romar was allegedly caught in possession of three grams of suspected shabu which were kept in three small heat-sealed plastic sachets.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P20,400 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

According to Pintac, Romar is detained at the Panglao Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him.

He will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs once government offices resume operations after Christmas. (AD)

