Mild quake shakes parts of Bohol on Christmas Day

7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Courtesy of Phivolcs

A 2.7-magnitude quake struck near Sagbayan town on Wednesday morning, Christmas day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The temblor was recorded 5 kilometers southeast of Sagbayan at 10:39 a.m.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was of tectonic origin and hit at a depth of 20 kilometers below the ground.

The earthquake had no significant intensities.

No aftershocks and damages are expected from the quake, the state seismic bureau added in the bulletin issued at 10:46 a.m.

