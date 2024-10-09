BISU breaks ground for Tourism, Sports Institute in Balilihan

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The groundbreaking of the Bohol Island State University (BISU) Tourism and Sports Institute highlighted the 196th founding anniversary of Balilihan on September 29, 2024.

Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar, representing Secretary Sonny Angara, First District Congressman Edgar Chatto, BISU President Dr. Anthony Penaso, BISU Balilihan Campus Director Dr. Jean Nebrea, Balilihan Mayor Pureza Veloso-Chatto, Vice Mayor Trisha Chatto and Department of Public Works and Highways First District Engineer John Gascon led the groundbreaking rites at the BISU Balilihan Campus.

They were joined by Candijay Mayor Thamar Olaivar, BISU Bilar Campus Director Dr Proceso Castil, Executive Assistant Office of the Governor Bebot Sumampong, Board Members Aldner Damalerio and Benjie Arcamo, and Balilihan District Supervisor Dr. Clemente Intong.

Olaivar said the groundbreaking is only the beginning for what he called a lasting legacy and a beacon of hope and opportunity for the youth of Bohol.

The project will benefit BISU and the entire province with tourism and sports as important pillars of development, he added.

Olaivar cited the strong partnership of Sec. Angara and Cong. Chatto, working on bills and programs that have had profound impact on Boholanos.

The project, he stated, will give athletes access to high quality facilities and at the same time boost tourism with the recognition of Bohol as venue for sports events and competitions.

Cong. Chatto, for his part, recognized the strong support of Sec. Angara who was then Senator and chair of the Committee on Finance.

Angara facilitated the funding for the acquisition of the 6-hectare lot and an initial P50 million for land development.

The project includes the Senator Edgardo Angara Sports Complex that is envisioned to accommodate the hosting of big sports events including the Palarong Pambansa which can not be held yet in Bohol due to the lack of standard sports facilities.

Chatto worked closely with BISU officials led by Penaso on the conceptualization of the project that comprises a modern, state of the art education institution with training facilities such as restaurants, hotels, a convention center, student dormitories and internationally compliant sports facilities.

Patterned after the Asian Institute of Tourism of the University of the Philippines, the BISU Tourism and Sports Institute can be an avenue for training tourism students and tourism workers alike. It will also offer a specialized sports program that can be in collaboration with the country’s sports agencies, Cong. Chatto explained.

He said it will not only support tourism and sports development in the province but also of the entire Visayas and Mindanao.

The House Committee on Higher and Technical Education in April approved House Bill No. 9901 authored by Chatto on the establishment of the BISU Tourism and Sports Institute.

The bill also provides for its funding through the General Appropriations Act and the Higher Education Development Fund (HDEF) under Republic Act 9593 or the Tourism Act of 2009, also authored by Chatto, through the 40% share of travel tax for tourism related education.