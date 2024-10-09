BISU breaks ground for Tourism, Sports Institute in Balilihan

Topic |  
October 9, 2024
October 9, 2024

BISU breaks ground for Tourism, Sports Institute in Balilihan

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The groundbreaking of the Bohol Island State University (BISU) Tourism and Sports Institute highlighted the 196th founding anniversary of Balilihan on September 29, 2024.

Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar, representing Secretary Sonny Angara, First District Congressman Edgar Chatto, BISU President Dr. Anthony Penaso, BISU Balilihan Campus Director Dr. Jean Nebrea, Balilihan Mayor Pureza Veloso-Chatto, Vice Mayor Trisha Chatto and Department of Public Works and Highways First District Engineer John Gascon led the groundbreaking rites at the BISU Balilihan Campus.

They were joined by Candijay Mayor Thamar Olaivar, BISU Bilar Campus Director Dr Proceso Castil, Executive Assistant Office of the Governor Bebot Sumampong, Board Members Aldner Damalerio and Benjie Arcamo, and Balilihan District Supervisor Dr. Clemente Intong.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Olaivar said the groundbreaking is only the beginning for what he called a lasting legacy and a beacon of hope and opportunity for the youth of Bohol.

The project will benefit BISU and the entire province with tourism and sports as important pillars of development, he added.

Olaivar cited the strong partnership of Sec. Angara and Cong. Chatto, working on bills and programs that have had profound impact on Boholanos.

The project, he stated, will give athletes access to high quality facilities and at the same time boost tourism with the recognition of Bohol as venue for sports events and competitions.

Cong. Chatto, for his part, recognized the strong support of Sec. Angara who was then Senator and chair of the Committee on Finance.

Angara facilitated the funding for the acquisition of the 6-hectare lot and an initial P50 million for land development.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The project includes the Senator Edgardo Angara Sports Complex that is envisioned to accommodate the hosting of big sports events including the Palarong Pambansa which can not be held yet in Bohol due to the lack of standard sports facilities.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Chatto worked closely with BISU officials led by Penaso on the conceptualization of the project that comprises a modern, state of the art education institution with training facilities such as restaurants, hotels, a convention center, student dormitories and internationally compliant sports facilities.

Patterned after the Asian Institute of Tourism of the University of the Philippines, the BISU Tourism and Sports Institute can be an avenue for training tourism students and tourism workers alike. It will also offer a specialized sports program that can be in collaboration with the country’s sports agencies, Cong. Chatto explained.

He said it will not only support tourism and sports development in the province but also of the entire Visayas and Mindanao.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The House Committee on Higher and Technical Education in April approved House Bill No. 9901 authored by Chatto on the establishment of the BISU Tourism and Sports Institute.

The bill also provides for its funding through the General Appropriations Act and the Higher Education Development Fund (HDEF) under Republic Act 9593 or the Tourism Act of 2009, also authored by Chatto, through the 40% share of travel tax for tourism related education.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Provincial gov’t turns over P15.7-million desalination facilities in Talibon, B-Unido

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh)…

Bohol eyed as new hub for skilled workers’ in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is eyeing Bohol as the next skilled workers’ hub in…

Irrigation project in Bohol soon to be completed: PBBM

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday said the construction of the Mabini-Cayacay Small Reservoir Irrigation Project will soon…

PGBh declines offer to purchase 70% stake in Bohol Light

The Provincial Government of Bohol has declined the offer of the Salcon Consortium for the province to acquire its 70-percent…

Marcos to visit Bohol for distribution of P100 million financial aid to farmers, fisherfolk

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will arrive in Bohol on Friday in what will be his first visit to the province…

DFA Consular Office to open in Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Consular…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply