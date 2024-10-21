Big-time Mindanao robbery gang falls in Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Three members of a big-time Mindanao-based robbery gang were arrested yesterday by city operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP), barely four hours after staging a robbery along the national highway in barangay Tiptip, this city.

PLtCol. John Escober, city police chief, said the gang arrived in the city last Friday to stage robberies while the suspects are facing frustrated murder cases in Mindanao. In fact, he suspects the duo are doubling as gun-for-hire once they arrive in the place.

The suspects were identified as Jeffrey N. Gamil, 36, resident of barangay Bigong, Tigbao, Zamboanga del Norte; Jackson A. Corpuz, 39, and their lady companion Margie L. Aguala, 42, both residents of barangay Dos, Buenavista, Agusan del Norte.

They were cornered inside Room 202 of Genesca Haven Apartelle in Poblacion Dos, this city during a hot pursuit operation yesterday noon.

The arrest of the three came after operatives immediately checked the centralized, modern CCTV cameras of the city government which showed the two-armed suspects rushing to an apartelle which they are using as their temporary shelter.

The suspects robbed a certain Victoria T. Rucas, 65 a resident of Purok 1, barangay Tiptip, this city, of P18,000 cash after buying from a sari-sari store along the national highway.

Escober told the Chronicle that the gang’s arrival in the city was bringing a grand plan to conduct series of robberies in the city as well as in nearby towns.

Police investigation showed the group would do scams and swindling operations since seized in their possession were fake P1,000 bills amounting to P159,000.

Seized from the suspects were a Cal. 45 pistol without serial number with one magazine and eight live ammunitions, Cal. 9 mm pistol with serial no. F43077 and magazine with five live ammunitions. Both firearms were unlicensed, police said.

Also seized from the suspects were an Oppo Cellphone, fake cash worth P159,000, genuine cash of P13,730, together with two knives, sling bags, color maroon sling bags, and a wallet.

Their get-away motorcycle (1501-279092) was impounded after their arrest yesterday.

The three are detained at the custodial room at the city PNP headquarters as charges of robbery and violation of R.A. 10591 on illegal possession of firearms will be filed by the police tomorrow.

EFFICIENT CITY CCTV CITED

The city police operatives said the efficient CCTV cameras in the highway being upgraded by City Mayor Jane Yap led to the immediate arrest of the robbery gang members whose escape route was seen on the CCTV.

Police Chief Escobar likewise cited his men, working under 7Plt. Adriel John Francisco for the successful hot pursuit operations arresting the suspects within four hours after the robbery was staged.