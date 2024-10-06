Opposition lacks bets; ‘Abante’ completes slate

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

With barely two days away from the deadline of the filing of Certificates of Candidacy, the opposition has not come up with candidates for governor and vice governor.

The reported tandem of movie actor Cesar Montano and former Gov. Art Yap seemed not materializing as no word from the opposition “Padayon Bol-anon” had surfaced until news time. (Read page 5: Mayor & Vice Mayor Bets)

The absence of a gubernatorial bet from the opposition camp could be the first in the history of the province. Even a unification slate could not be organized by the opposition camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the administration “Abante Bohol” led by reelectionist Gov. Aris Aumentado with his running mate City Councilor Niki Besas fielded their complete provincial slate to the Commission on Election offices last Thursday.

For the congressional race, reelectionists Rep. Vanessa Aumentado and Rep. Alexi Tutor filed their COCs for the second and third districts, respectively.

Former Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap who is running for congressman in the 1st district will file his COC tomorrow pending receipt of a party nomination from Manila.

Completing the provincial slate are relectionist Board Member Lucille Lagunay, Goldie Herrera and Willy Ramasola for the 1st district; ; reelectionists Board Members Atty. Tommy Abapo and Atty. Jamie Villamor and newcomer Pres. Carlos P Garcia Mayor Fernando “Eping” Estavilla, the concurrent League of Municipalities Bohol chapter president for the 2nd district; reelectionist for Board members Tita Baja, Greg Jala and Nathaniel Binlod and DJ Balite, son of the late Vice-Gov. Victor A. Balite for the 3rd district.

OPPOSITION BOARD MEMBERS

Nine names surfaced as probable bets for board members, two of whom will run as independent bets.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are relectionist board members Alder Damalerio, Benjie Arcamo and City Kagawad Jonas Cacho, for the 1st district, Franz Garcia and Mimi Bonil for the 2nd district, with Elpidio Bonita and Along Olandria for the 3rd district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, two are running as independent bets for the 3rd district, Angekta Abando and Dominic Villafuerte.

CITY SLATE

The slate of reelectionists Mayor Jane Yap and Vice Mayor Adam Relson Jala will be filing on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10-man council of Asenso Pa More Tagbilaran is composed by Tim Butalid, Charles Cabalit, Bebot Budlong, Gemma Inting, Butchie Zamora, Edi Borja, Dodong Gonzaga, Merrick Blanco, Gian Besas and Jose Ringca.

Meanwhile, the opposition bloc of City Kagawad Atoy Torralba together and running mate, former Vice Mayor Toto Veloso is composed of Ody Glovasa, Marina Salamanca, Gerry Madanguit, Rey Titol, Arlene Karaan, Joseph Cacho, Joseph Lamdagan, Elmer Taldo and Atty. Daphne Asinero.