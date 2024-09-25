6 eye Ubay mayoralty bid in 2025

September 25, 2024
NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The vote-rich town of Ubay have six eyeing the mayoralty seat after Mayor Constan Reyes will end his nine-year term.

Those interested to run for mayor are Kagawad Violy Reyes, wife of the mayor, Vice Mayor Victor Bonghanoy, Kagawad IC Besas, Engr. Eutiquio Bernales, Kagawad Dodo Boyles and Dr. Maximiliano Entero.

Ubay which is the hometown of Gov. Aris Aumentado is faced with this political dilemma as all six are reportedly supporters of the governor.

Reports reaching the Chronicle that the governor requested the interested bets to call a credible survey to determine who are most acceptable to the electorates.

To resolve the selection of the governor’s official tandem, he advised the contenders to respect the survey results then the first two will run for mayor and vice mayor.

