Gov’s Cup: Tagbilaran takes Season 2

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

BY: MON ANTHONY L. VALMORIA

Tagbilaran City successfully redeemed themselves when they took down Mabini in Game 5, 93-73, to clinch the Season 2 title of the Governor’s Cup 2024 last Monday, September 30, at the Calape Sports Complex.

The Western Conference champions took 5 games to finish the tough challengers from the Eastern Conference as Mabini gave it their all to challenge the capital city.

However, in the end, Tagbilaran City prevailed as their depth and fastbreak game proved to be crucial in the rubber match. The game was close in the 1st half but Tagbilaran City pushed through in the 3rd quarter and the lead was too much to overcome for Mabini as T-City won by 20 points.

Tagbilaran City completes their comeback run after falling short in the inaugural season of the provincial basketball league when they lost to Talibon in Game 3 last year.

Klein Chievin Gordillo, Tagbilaran City’s small forward and a player for the USJR Jaguars in the CESAFI in Cebu, was named the Finals MVP of the series for his efforts on both the offensive end and the defensive end. His timely fastbreak layups, three-pointers, and constant defense on season MVP Ferdinand Lusdoc of Mabini proved to be crucial for Tagbilaran City in the deciding game.

Governor Aris Aumentado expressed heartfelt thanks for the season’s success after the awarding ceremony and invited everyone to keep supporting the league for the advancement of Boholano basketball.

“I thank everyone for the support of our Governor’s Cup, from all the participating LGUs, Mayors, and sa tanan nga part aning atong programa para sa kalambuan sa basketball sa Bohol, daghan kaayong salamat. See you all in Season 3,” the Governor said in his closing remarks after the awarding ceremony.