Primelectric to take over Bohol Light this year

Primelectric announced that they started the transition last month towards the complete operational control of Bohol Light Company, Inc. (BLCI) this month following the acquisition of the majority stake from SPC and other minority shareholders.

This was announced by Primelectric President and Chief Executive Officer Roel Castro after they got the whole picture of the existing operations of BLCI.

Last month, Primelectric’s top-level managers went to Tagbilaran City and gathered insights into various aspects of BLCI’s operations, including customer care services, network operations, energy sourcing, asset management, human resources, billing processes, and financial performance.

“We will bring better service and do our best to lower the total average electricity rate to the consumers. We will be bringing to BLCI our best practices in Iloilo City and Central Negros”, Castro said.

Primelectric is prepared to infuse fresh capital into the rehabilitation and modernization of the facilities to enhance BLCI’s capabilities.

“We will be pouring in major amounts to upgrading the facilities so that at the end of the day, maganda ang serbisyo sa consumers,” Castro added.

Meanwhile, Primeletric is leading the way in providing the most affordable electricity rates in Western Visayas, with its subsidiaries Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC/CENECO) in Central Negros and MORE Power in Iloilo City topping the list for August-September 2024 billing cycle.

This is according to the published electricity rates of Distribution Utilities (DU) in the region.

Primelectric attributes this affordability to its consistent efforts to secure competitive generation charges from the power suppliers and spot market.

The company aims to replicate its success in providing affordable electricity and better service to the consumers in Tagbilaran City.