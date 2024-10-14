18 ‘Abante’ bets unopposed

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Nine candidates for mayor and nine for vice mayor under the dominant administration “Abante Bohol” are running unopposed after the opposition’s “Padayon Bol-anon” failed to come up with their candidates.

In fact, the opposition almost failed to field their gubernatorial bet until the last day of filing last Tuesday when former City Mayor Dan Lim reached the provincial Comelec office a few hours before closing time.

Abante Bohol is holding the prominence of consolidating three groups under the Aumentado administration. (Read: Complete list of Candidates,10A-10D)

Gov. Aris Aumentado who is running for his second term as governor announced Friday the consolidation of “Kumbati” of reelectionist Rep. Alexi Tutor in the third district, “Lavan” of reelectionist Rep. Vanessa “Vanvan” Aumentado and “Asenso Pa More” of congressional bet, former City Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap for the first district.

During the declaration of Abante candidates at the Be Grand Resort last Friday, a full force of the administration party filled every seat of the hall bringing their respective candidates for municipal councilors escorted by their mayoral and vice mayoral bets.

Officially declared as certified Abante candidates are City Councilor Nicanor “Nikki” Besas for vice governor, former City Mayor Baba Yap for 1st district congressman, reelectionist Rep. Vanvan Aumentado for the second district and reelectionist Rep. Alexi Tutor for the third district.

For the board members are reelectionist Lucille Lagunay, social media influencer Willy Ramasola and civic leader Goldie Herrera for the first district; reelectionist Tommy Abapo, Jr., reelectionist Jamie Villamor and CPG Mayor Boyboy Estavilla for the second district; reelectionist Tita Baja, reelectionist Nathaniel Binlod, reelectionist Greg Jala and newcomer Dionisio Joseph “DJ” Balite for the third distri

Meanwhile, the nine unopposed mayoral bets are Hilario Ayuban of Loay, Emmanuel Caberte of Sevilla, Cary Camacho of Getafe, Concha delos Reyes of Carmen, Eugene Ibarra of Clarin, Manju Lim of Corella, Thamar Olaivar of Candijay, Arturo Piollo II of Lila,and Restituto Suarez III of Sagbayan.

Unopposed vice mayoral bets are Jimmy Busano of Guindulman, Casey Camacho of Getafe, Fernando Camacho of Clarin, Jose Cepedoza of Danao, Wilma Dusaal of Pres Garcia, Dave Evangelista of Talibon, Ricardo Francisco Toribio of Carmen, and Asuncion Ybanez of Sagbayan.