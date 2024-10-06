Suspension of 2 Bohol mayors lifted

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The supposedly six-month preventive suspension for Carmen Mayor Conchita “Che” Toribio-Delos Reyes and Sagbayan Mayor Junjun Suarez were lifted after four months amidst the ongoing investigation of the Captain’s Peak and other protected areas.

In a 25-page consolidated order signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on September 30, the anti-graft body lifted the preventive suspension against Delos Reyes and Suarez and 31 other local officials.

Included in the lifting of their suspension for 6 months are the Carmen barangay chairmen and Mayor Suarez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sagbayan Peak resort was reportedly issued a business/mayor’s permit but it has yet to secure the required Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC).

Delos Reyes has previously insisted that Captain’s Peak is not in Carmen. Officials have no control over ECC, building construction and business operations of other towns, she added.

It will be recalled that the Ombudsman office suspended 69 officials, including Delos Reyes for six months without pay for The Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort that was built inside the Chocolate Hills protected area in the town of Sagbayan. (rvo)