Bohol gets new DILG provincial director











A new provincial director for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Bohol assumed office on Friday amid a nationwide reshuffling of officers in the agency.

Jerome Gonzales who was previously Cebu’s provincial DILG chief took over the helm of DILG Bohol replacing Johnjoan Mende during turnover rites led by DILG 7 director Leocadio Trovela at the agency’s local office in Tagbilaran City.

City and Municipal Local Government Operations Officers of the province also witnessed the turnover ceremonies.

Mende meanwhile has been named as provincial director of DILG Negros Oriental.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Gonzales, he is one with the DILG 7 in raising the bar for performance standards of not just the province but the agency’s entire regional division.

“It’s not about Cebu, it’s not about Bohol, it’s not about Negros, we are raising the performance of DILG Region VII,” he said.

However, Gonzales who is a Cebu native was all praises for DILG Bohol for its performance as he claimed that DILG Bohol has consistently outperformed DILG Cebu.

“Taas akong esteem sa kina-iya sa mga taga Bohol, I’ve seen that, I’ve learned that na perte na nakong paningkamot. Nagtuo mo na ang Cebu nagyabag-yabag didto maong kamoy makadaog perme? Perteng paningkamot na namo, pero dili g’yud kaapas sa Bohol,” he said.

Prior to being director of DILG Cebu, Gonzales was assigned in various cities and towns in Cebu.

Mende meanwhile served as DILG director of Bohol for over a year. (RT)