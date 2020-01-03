Bohol gets new DILG provincial director

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Bohol gets new DILG provincial director

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A new provincial director for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Bohol assumed office on Friday amid a nationwide reshuffling of officers in the agency.  

Jerome Gonzales who was previously Cebu’s provincial DILG chief took over the helm of DILG Bohol replacing Johnjoan Mende during turnover rites led by DILG 7 director Leocadio Trovela at the agency’s local office in Tagbilaran City.

City and Municipal Local Government Operations Officers of the province also witnessed the turnover ceremonies.

Mende meanwhile has been named as provincial director of DILG Negros Oriental.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Gonzales, he is one with the DILG 7 in raising the bar for performance standards of not just the province but the agency’s entire regional division.

“It’s not about Cebu, it’s not about Bohol, it’s not about Negros, we are raising the performance of DILG Region VII,” he said.

However, Gonzales who is a Cebu native was all praises for DILG Bohol for its performance as he claimed that DILG Bohol has consistently outperformed DILG Cebu.

“Taas akong esteem sa kina-iya sa mga taga Bohol, I’ve seen that, I’ve learned that na perte na nakong paningkamot. Nagtuo mo na ang Cebu nagyabag-yabag didto maong kamoy makadaog perme? Perteng paningkamot na namo, pero dili g’yud kaapas sa Bohol,” he said.

Prior to being director of DILG Cebu, Gonzales was assigned in various cities and towns in Cebu.

Mende meanwhile served as DILG director of Bohol for over a year. (RT)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Almost 6,000 GIP beneficiaries in Bohol to get full payment this month

Almost 6,000 intern-beneficiaries of the P280-million Government Internship Program (GIP) in Bohol will be getting their final payment for their…

Bohol cops firing guns for New Year merrymaking to be dismissed

Police officers firing their guns for merrymaking during the New Year celebrations will not be tolerated, said Bohol Provincial Police…

Bishop Uy urges public to refrain from using firecrackers for cleaner air

Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran called on the public to refrain from lighting up firecrackers and fireworks…

Tagbilaran City Coliseum construction eyed in 2020

Construction of what will be the largest sports center in the entire province is expected to start next year, said…

Bohol ports on heightened alert for holiday season

Less than a week before Christmas, personnel at Bohol’s major ports are already on heightened alert as they beef up…

Tagbilaran PNP to impose strict ban on firecracker use

The Tagbilaran City Police Station is implementing a strict ban on the use and sale of firecrackers as part of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply