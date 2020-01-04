CJ Peralta appoints Boholano justice as CA Cebu executive judge

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

CJ Peralta appoints Boholano justice as CA Cebu executive judge

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Gabriel Ingles was the dean of the USC College of Law from 1994 to 2000. | File Photo: via Krissy Marei 

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has designated Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Gabriel Ingles, a Bohol native, as executive justice of the appellate court’s Cebu Station.

Peralta, in an administrative order issued on December 26, chose Ingles over two other nominees to succeed Justice Edgardo Delos Santos, who was earlier appointed as an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

CA acting Presiding Justice Remedios Salazar-Fernando recommended two other justices to take over the post, Justice Pamela Ann Abella Maxino and Justice Marilyn Lagura-Yap, but Peralta chose Ingles.

Prior to his new designation, Ingles, 67, was the executive justice of CA Cebu from 2014 to 2018 before his term expired and was replaced by Delos Santos.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In 2012, he was nominated to be promoted as chief justice but he turned down the nomination citing that there were more qualified candidates for the position.

Ingles was born to Aurelio Ingles and Cresensia Torero in Tagbilaran City on February 27, 1952.

He was a seminarian who later graduated as cum laude at the University of San Carlos – College of Law in Cebu.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Almost 6,000 GIP beneficiaries in Bohol to get full payment this month

Almost 6,000 intern-beneficiaries of the P280-million Government Internship Program (GIP) in Bohol will be getting their final payment for their…

Bohol gets new DILG provincial director

A new provincial director for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Bohol assumed office on Friday amid a…

Bohol cops firing guns for New Year merrymaking to be dismissed

Police officers firing their guns for merrymaking during the New Year celebrations will not be tolerated, said Bohol Provincial Police…

Bishop Uy urges public to refrain from using firecrackers for cleaner air

Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran called on the public to refrain from lighting up firecrackers and fireworks…

Tagbilaran City Coliseum construction eyed in 2020

Construction of what will be the largest sports center in the entire province is expected to start next year, said…

Bohol ports on heightened alert for holiday season

Less than a week before Christmas, personnel at Bohol’s major ports are already on heightened alert as they beef up…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply