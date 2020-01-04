CJ Peralta appoints Boholano justice as CA Cebu executive judge











Gabriel Ingles was the dean of the USC College of Law from 1994 to 2000. | File Photo: via Krissy Marei

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has designated Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Gabriel Ingles, a Bohol native, as executive justice of the appellate court’s Cebu Station.

Peralta, in an administrative order issued on December 26, chose Ingles over two other nominees to succeed Justice Edgardo Delos Santos, who was earlier appointed as an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

CA acting Presiding Justice Remedios Salazar-Fernando recommended two other justices to take over the post, Justice Pamela Ann Abella Maxino and Justice Marilyn Lagura-Yap, but Peralta chose Ingles.

Prior to his new designation, Ingles, 67, was the executive justice of CA Cebu from 2014 to 2018 before his term expired and was replaced by Delos Santos.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2012, he was nominated to be promoted as chief justice but he turned down the nomination citing that there were more qualified candidates for the position.

Ingles was born to Aurelio Ingles and Cresensia Torero in Tagbilaran City on February 27, 1952.

He was a seminarian who later graduated as cum laude at the University of San Carlos – College of Law in Cebu.