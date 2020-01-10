New Tagbilaran SK president sits as city councilor

A Sangguniang Kabataan chairman who took over as president of the Tagbilaran City SK Federation assumed his new post on Friday as an ex-officio member of the City Council.

New SK Tagbilaran president Raul Aparicio II claimed the seat vacated by Tom Cesar Vergara in accordance with a term-sharing agreement among officials of the Tagbilaran SK Federation.

According to Vice Mayor Toto Veloso, the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) filed a resolution recognizing Aparicio as an ex-officio member of the council after the SK official secured all the necessary documents needed for him to assume office as councilor.

“Gipangutana nato kung unsa g’yud ang klarong procedure sa ngani na sitwasyon mao ng gipatawag nato ang DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government),” he said.

DILG Tagbilaran chief Regina Bastes said that Aparicio needed to submit Vergara’s resignation letter with the approval of Mayor Baba Yap and SK Bohol Federation president Victor Bolos.

The SP also needed to recognize Vergara’s resignation and Aparacio’s assumption as ex-officio councilor through a resolution.

Aparicio who was the federated vice president of SK Tagbilaran assumed his new post as president after taking his oath of office on January 4.

SK chairpersons who sit as federated president of a city, town or province get a seat at their city council, sangguniang bayan or sangguniang panlalawigan, respectively, as an ex-officio member.

According to Bastes, the DILG did not need to recognize the term-sharing agreement among the SK officials of the city as this was an internal arrangement.

They however recognized Vergara’s resignation and Aparicio’s takeover given that he was the next highest ranking official.

“Kanang term sharing daghan mana, tibuok Pilipinas na, hasta sa Congress naa. Internal nanang term-sharing, ang amo ana sa DILG is kung naa ang legitimate process like resignation kana ra ang among e-recognize pero sa term sharing kung gi tuman ba nila o wa, dili na g’yud mi ka comment,” Bastes said.

Vergara had earlier stepped down as SK federated president and as ex-officio council member citing a term-sharing agreement among SK officials of the city.

He returned to his previous elective post as SK chairman of Poblacion III. (Allen Doydora)

