World’s largest residential cruise ship visits Bohol

29 mins ago
29 mins ago

M/S The World dropped anchor in waters off Tagbilaran City at past 9 a.m. on Friday.

M/S The World, the biggest private residential ship in the world, arrived in Bohol on Friday morning bringing 131 tourists mostly from Europe and the US.

According to Jaypee Orcullo of the Department of Tourism, the luxury liner dropped anchor in waters off the Tagbilaran Tourist Port at 9 a.m. as it was too big to dock at the pier.  

Visitors were taken to Loboc for a river cruise at the floating restaurants of the town, Panglao for diving activities and other destinations before the ship departs at 10 p.m., said Orcullo.

Passengers of the luxury liner were ferried by a smaller vessel from the mammoth ship to the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port.

The World, deemed one of the most exclusive residential liner’s in the world, is home to 165 luxury apartments.

The 644-foot floating condominium is manned by 246 crew members and service staff.

“Stepping onto The World feels like boarding a 21st-century Titanic, such is its scale and grandeur,” a CNN report said.

The vessel is home to the world’s only full-sized at-sea tennis court while it is also replete with a 7,000-square foot spa and fitness center, and a 12,000-bottle wine collection.

Photo: via Cruise Mapper

According to Forbes, the on-board apartments of The World were sold at $2 million to $15 million (roughly P104 million to P780 million) apiece.

The luxury liner has various apartments from spacious studios to three-bedroom condos.

Photo: via Cruise Mapper

Forbes said that residents of The World and its captain gather every year to come up with an extensive travel itinerary.

The ship has been to Australia, New Zealand and Vanuatu, among other destinations.

Prior to reaching the Philippines, The World was in Hong Kong where its residents welcomed the New Year. (rt)

