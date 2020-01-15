Brief fire breaks out at Tagbilaran mall; no damages reported











A small fire broke out inside a restaurant at the Alta Cita Mall on Tuesday afternoon but no major damages were reported as the blaze was immediately extinguished and was not able to spread.

Fire Officer 2 Dominic De Castro said that the fire which was ignited by a “overly hot” fryer at Alva’s Fried Chicken and Chicharon food stall was put out by a fire extinguisher manned by mall personnel.

“Ang kayo nagsugod sa fryer sa Alva’s Fried Chicken, init kaayo ang oil unya ni siga and then nidako siya pero natabang ra dayon og fire extinguisher sa mga personnel sa Alta Citta,” De Castro said.

The Tagbilaran City Fire Station responded to the incident but the flame was already put out when they arrived.

No one was injured during the incident.

“Wa na mi ga-estimate sa damage kay gamay ra man kaayo, nakita ra nakong nasunog mura’g chiharon ra,” he said.

Operations at the new mall was briefly suspended as employees and shoppers at the establishment’s food court and supermarket evacuated due to thick smoke emitted by the fire.

They however immediately returned as the fire was quickly extinguished.

No other stores at Alta Citta were affected by the incident. (A. Doydora)