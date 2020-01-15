Brief fire breaks out at Tagbilaran mall; no damages reported

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Brief fire breaks out at Tagbilaran mall; no damages reported

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A small fire broke out inside a restaurant at the Alta Cita Mall on Tuesday afternoon but no major damages were reported as the blaze was immediately extinguished and was not able to spread.  

Fire Officer 2 Dominic De Castro said that the fire which was ignited by a “overly hot” fryer at Alva’s Fried Chicken and Chicharon food stall was put out by a fire extinguisher manned by mall personnel.

“Ang kayo nagsugod sa fryer sa Alva’s Fried Chicken, init kaayo ang oil unya ni siga and then nidako siya pero natabang ra dayon og fire extinguisher sa mga personnel sa Alta Citta,” De Castro said.

The Tagbilaran City Fire Station responded to the incident but the flame was already put out when they arrived.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

No one was injured during the incident.  

“Wa na mi ga-estimate sa damage kay gamay ra man kaayo, nakita ra nakong nasunog mura’g chiharon ra,” he said.

Operations at the new mall was briefly suspended as employees and shoppers at the establishment’s food court and supermarket evacuated due to thick smoke emitted by the fire.

They however immediately returned as the fire was quickly extinguished.

No other stores at Alta Citta were  affected by the incident. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Ex-Albur mayor arrested for illegal firearm

Former Alburquerque mayor Charles Elpren Tungol was arrested by police for illegal gun possession during a raid at his family’s…

PB member dismayed over Bilar Man-made Forest fee; seeks probe

A Provincial Board (PB) member who expressed dismay over the newly imposed entrance fee collection at the Bilar Man-made Forest…

PDEA nabs 2 barangay councilors in Tagbilaran drug bust

Two barangay councilors from Inabanga and Maribojoc who were listed in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) watchlist were arrested…

Ex-traffic enforcer found dead with gunshot wound in Ubay

A former traffic enforcer was found dead at a remote village in Ubay with a single gunshot in the head…

Tagbilaran minimum wage hike in legal limbo

Thousands of workers of the private sector in the City of Tagbilaran will have to await the fate of the…

Criminology student at Tagbilaran school nabbed for drugs

Police at dawn on Monday arrested a 22-year-old aspiring cop for alleged sale of illegal drugs during an anti-drug operation…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply